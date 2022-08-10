Read full article on original website
Snapple Created a Bodega in the Metaverse
There’s a new bodega in the metaverse game Decentraland, and the sugary beverage company Snapple is behind it. The virtual New York City-style corner store was erected by Snapple in the metaverse on Wednesday, bodega cat included. CoinDesk visited Thursday, perusing the pixelated aisles and on a scavenger hunt for flying chopped cheeses and Snapple bottle caps.
Crypto Privacy Protocol Monero Is Getting a Major Upgrade
Monero, the popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency protocol, is preparing for a major network upgrade this weekend (targeted for Saturday, August 13). Monero, whose native token is monero (XMR), is an open-source project that launched in 2014 as “Bitmonero.” It claims XMR is a secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency that keeps financial transactions confidential.
An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
World's weekly COVID-19 cases down 17%; Japan averages 200,000 daily
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 situation continues to ease worldwide with 15% weekly decline in cases and 12% drop in deaths though Japan leads all nations with an average of 200,000 cases daily and near-record deaths. Also, the situation is worsening in South Korea, another Asian country, with the...
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
How to Buy and Sell NFTs on LooksRare
The community-first marketplace rewards its users with LOOKS tokens for transacting. LooksRare is one of the many non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces that run on the Ethereum blockchain. The developers behind the platform, launched in January, have said they want to build “something better” than competitors, including Bored Ape behemoth OpenSea.
First Mover Asia: Solana Market Shrugs Off TVL Fakery With Price Rebound; Ether Climbs on Merge Anticipation
Prices: Bitcoin spends most of Thursday above $24K before declining; ether jumps even higher. Insights: SOL gains ground despite a scheme that juiced the value of Saber and the Solana blockchain. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,781 −1.0%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,860 +0.3%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,207.27 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,804 per...
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor
Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Finishes Higher for Third Consecutive Week
BTC regains $24,000 after initially trading lower. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reclaimed $24,000 after falling earlier in the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading sideways and just over this threshold. Bitcoin rose 3% over the last week, continuing recent momentum. Ether’s (ETH) price increased 0.6%, surpassing...
Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection
Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions
The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Adds $15M Loan to Pay Off Debt, Fund Growth
Bitcoin mining hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD) has secured a $15 million loan to pay off its existing debt and fund the buildout of data centers. The loan, which was granted by a North Dakota bank, is expected to have an interest rate of 1.5% for the first 13 months after including "state-based economic incentives" and 6.5% for the remainder of the term, according to a company press release on Friday.
The tornado tearing through crypto
This week, the crypto world is grappling with new sanctions against Tornado Cash, a blockchain tool sometimes used by hackers — including, allegedly, a notorious North Korean group — to launder cryptocurrency. While the Treasury Department routinely sanctions cybercriminals, the measures rolled out on Monday represent something new....
