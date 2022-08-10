Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO