CoinDesk

Snapple Created a Bodega in the Metaverse

There’s a new bodega in the metaverse game Decentraland, and the sugary beverage company Snapple is behind it. The virtual New York City-style corner store was erected by Snapple in the metaverse on Wednesday, bodega cat included. CoinDesk visited Thursday, perusing the pixelated aisles and on a scavenger hunt for flying chopped cheeses and Snapple bottle caps.
CoinDesk

Crypto Privacy Protocol Monero Is Getting a Major Upgrade

Monero, the popular privacy-focused cryptocurrency protocol, is preparing for a major network upgrade this weekend (targeted for Saturday, August 13). Monero, whose native token is monero (XMR), is an open-source project that launched in 2014 as “Bitmonero.” It claims XMR is a secure, private and untraceable cryptocurrency that keeps financial transactions confidential.
CoinDesk

An Alleged Tornado Cash Developer Was Arrested. Are You Next?

Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? Is the inventor of the pressure cooker criminally responsible for making something that can be turned into a bomb?
hypebeast.com

First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London

MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
CoinDesk

How to Buy and Sell NFTs on LooksRare

The community-first marketplace rewards its users with LOOKS tokens for transacting. LooksRare is one of the many non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces that run on the Ethereum blockchain. The developers behind the platform, launched in January, have said they want to build “something better” than competitors, including Bored Ape behemoth OpenSea.
CoinDesk

Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor

Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Finishes Higher for Third Consecutive Week

BTC regains $24,000 after initially trading lower. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reclaimed $24,000 after falling earlier in the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading sideways and just over this threshold. Bitcoin rose 3% over the last week, continuing recent momentum. Ether’s (ETH) price increased 0.6%, surpassing...
CoinDesk

Crypto Miner Core Scientific Cuts 10% of Staff, Keeps Hashrate Projection

Crypto miner Core Scientific (CORZ) cut 10% of its staff and dramatically reduced the value of its assets as the cryptocurrency rout continued to drag on the industry. The workforce reduction was announced Thursday as the company reported its second-quarter financial results, which included an $840 million charge to reduce the accounting value of its assets that took the Core's net loss for the period to $862 million.
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
CoinDesk

Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
CoinDesk

Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Adds $15M Loan to Pay Off Debt, Fund Growth

Bitcoin mining hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD) has secured a $15 million loan to pay off its existing debt and fund the buildout of data centers. The loan, which was granted by a North Dakota bank, is expected to have an interest rate of 1.5% for the first 13 months after including "state-based economic incentives" and 6.5% for the remainder of the term, according to a company press release on Friday.
POLITICO

The tornado tearing through crypto

This week, the crypto world is grappling with new sanctions against Tornado Cash, a blockchain tool sometimes used by hackers — including, allegedly, a notorious North Korean group — to launder cryptocurrency. While the Treasury Department routinely sanctions cybercriminals, the measures rolled out on Monday represent something new....
