Kennett Square, PA

As a Shiitake Takeover Sweeps America, Kennett Square Remains King of Production

 2 days ago

Image via iStock.

As mushrooms were declared one of the top five food trends for this year, new types of friendly fungi products have infiltrated the market, and Kennett Square mushrooms remain king of it all, write Alexa Mencia and Shane Savitsky for Axios.

What was once the greenhouse project of Kennett Square florist William Swayne in the 1880s has grown into an industry that provides 60 percent of the nation’s mushrooms. Additionally, it has generated about $1.2 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supports more than 9,300 jobs.

“They’re a force-multiplier,” American Mushroom Institute (AMI) spokesperson Lori Harrison. “You’re getting health benefits, you’re feeling full because they have that umami … and it might save you at the grocery store.”

While farmers have been keeping up with the rising demand, there are some underlying issues that may hinder your next dinner recipe. Although retail sales for mushrooms have climbed to $311 million in the second quarter of 2022, supply chain problems, inflation, and lack of ingredients for composting restricts farmers from reaching their full portobello potential.

Looking forward, Kennett Square will be hosting its annual Mushroom Festival for National Mushroom Month in September.

Read more about the chanterelle capital in Axios.

