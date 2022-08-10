Read full article on original website
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 8-12
The weekend is almost here. Before you sneak in one last visit to The Water Mine this summer or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential...
Staff shortages force partial closure of Reston’s Water Mine
While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax will wind its summer operations down a week early this year, beginning Monday (Aug. 18). The Fairfax County Park Authority is temporarily closing the popular Water Mine Family Swimming’ Hole due to lifeguard and other operational staff shortages at the location. The closure will last from Aug. 15-20.
County cultivates tree plantings to increase Richmond Highway canopy
Fairfax County is looking to grow a tree planting program that has resulted in 139 trees being planted along the Richmond Highway corridor since last year. The “Residential Tree Planting Pilot Project” is a county-run program, in partnership with the D.C.-based nonprofit Casey Trees, providing free trees to residents in census tracts with low tree canopy coverage.
BREAKING: Police look for homicide suspect around Seven Corners condos
Updated at 5:50 p.m. — Fairfax County detectives are still investigating and looking for a suspect in a homicide at Willston Place in Seven Corners, but the shelter-in-place order has been rescinded. Earlier: Residents of The Villages at Falls Church have been told to shelter in place, as police...
Sushi restaurant hooked by Pike 7 Plaza, coming to Tysons this year
The second half of 2022 is expected to be busy at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons. In addition to Ingle Korean Steakhouse, which is hoping to open this month, the shopping center will welcome the Japanese restaurant Kusshi Ko later this year, property owner and manager Federal Realty confirmed in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
Personnel emergency declared as FCPD tackles staffing challenges
The Fairfax County Police Department is under a personnel emergency amid a staffing shortage that has continued for several months. In a temporary shift, police officers are transitioning to two 12.5-hour shifts and working mandatory overtime, according to the FCPD. That departs from the standard staffing model of three 11.5-hour shifts.
Northern Virginia arts agencies join forces for new collective
Arts agencies from Fairfax County, Arlington and Alexandria are forming a supergroup. Unveiled Monday (Aug. 8), the newly created Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) consists of ArtsFairfax, the Alexandria Office of the Arts, and the Arlington Cultural Affairs Office. Its initial ambitions are modest, centered mostly on professional development, but the pooled resources could be a boon for the local arts community.
Vienna makes strides in use of trust funds to expand sidewalk network
The Town of Vienna has now committed about a third of the $7 million bequeathed by late councilmember Maud Robinson for building sidewalks to specific projects. As of Aug. 2, the town has allocated approximately $2.3 million from the Robinson Charitable Trust based on open purchase orders, per Vienna’s finance department. The funds can be used to engineer, design and construct sidewalks in areas with existing curb and gutter.
Flash Flood Warning in for Fairfax County, as storm takes out power
An ongoing thunderstorm has taken out power for hundreds of Fairfax County residents, as the threat of flash flooding looms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the D.C. region that is set to remain in effect until 8 p.m. According to the alert, between 1.5...
Major mixed-used development approved near Herndon Metro Station
A major piece of the Town of Herndon’s vision for development around the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station has officially been approved. The Herndon Town Council unanimously voted to approve Lerner Enterprises’ proposal for the Parkview development, which would bring a little over one million square feet of development to the north entrance of the Herndon-Monroe Metro Station.
NEW: As Fairfax County heats up, advocates seek more options to cool off unhoused residents
With the D.C. area’s summer heat in full swing, local organizers worry that there are too few options for unhoused residents in the county to cool down. Last month, the Fairfax County NAACP approved a resolution calling on Fairfax County to improve heat relief services for low-income residents and those experiencing homelessness in the county.
Work to begin on contentious Vienna sidewalk project this week
A sidewalk is coming to Vienna’s Alma Street SE, whether the residents there want it or not. Construction to add about 1,500 linear feet of concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and ramps on the northwest side between Follin Lane and Delano Drive will begin by the end of this week, the Town of Vienna shared on Monday (Aug. 8).
Thrill-seekers to rappel down Tysons Corner Center’s Hyatt for charity
For those who find the prospect of being 14 stories in the air exciting instead of terrifying, the Hyatt Regency at Tysons Corner Center has some available views without the rooms. Dozens of rappellers will descend down the side of the hotel later this month for a charity fundraiser to...
Utility poles collapse after vehicle crash, closing Herndon Parkway for hours
A car crashed into a utility pole on the 900 block of Herndon Parkway yesterday (Wednesday) evening, resulting in an ongoing, hours-long road closure. Shortly before 5 p.m., a driver lost control of his car in the heavy ran and crashed into a utility pole. When crews attempted to remove...
Morning Poll: How are you dealing with this August heat?
It’s August, and we have fully arrived at the hell’s front porch portion of the D.C. area’s seasonal cycle. Over the past week or so, thermometers have been clocking in the upper 80s and 90s, but with the humidity adding an extra 10 degrees to every day, the summer heat offers an almost tangible reminder that, despite all the concrete, asphalt and landscaped lawns, Fairfax County is still a wetland at heart.
NEW: McLean Community Center leader resigns, replaced temporarily
(Updated at 12:20 p.m.) For the second time in as many years, the McLean Community Center is in need of a new executive director. Daniel Singh resigned from the position on July 26, but the news didn’t become public until yesterday (Thursday), when Fairfax County announced that it has assigned a temporary replacement.
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse to open this fall in Reston Station
Reston Station, a massive mixed-use project at the door of the Wiehle-Reston Metro Station, is poised to welcome another big restaurant this year. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is slated to open this fall, according to signage at the front of the 11,000-square-foot restaurant at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza. The...
