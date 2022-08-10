It’s August, and we have fully arrived at the hell’s front porch portion of the D.C. area’s seasonal cycle. Over the past week or so, thermometers have been clocking in the upper 80s and 90s, but with the humidity adding an extra 10 degrees to every day, the summer heat offers an almost tangible reminder that, despite all the concrete, asphalt and landscaped lawns, Fairfax County is still a wetland at heart.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO