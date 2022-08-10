ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

New River to offer online sign language course

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaXBv_0hBg6NZl00

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College announced Tuesday that it will be offering a basic sign language course beginning in September.

The six-week course, set to begin September 1st, will feature sign language vocabulary, phrases and sentences, including grammatical features.

Students in the class will also learn about Deaf Culture and history.

The class will be held on Thursday evenings from 6:00pm to 7:30pm, and will be offered online.

Tuition for the course is $100 for the six-week period, with registration available until Aug. 25, 2022.

Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.

More information on this class and other upcoming classes can be found by visiting the New River website, or by contacting Gloria Kincaid by phone at (304) 793-6101, or by email at gkincaid@newriver.edu).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Lilly Reunion ends 91-year tradition of August schedule

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The 91st Annual Lilly Reunion, which started Friday at Ghent, will be the last August reunion, organizers said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia competes with the reunion, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We’re going to try getting away from the week when the fair starts,” […]
GHENT, WV
Lootpress

Turbulent paradise claims American attraction

Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put toward their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, WV
wvpublic.org

W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions

The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Farm at Twin Falls recalls authentic Appalachian landscape

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — What did an authentic Appalachian pioneer farm of the 1800s look like? Perhaps there's no better place to find out than in a remote corner of field and forest at Twin Falls Resort State Park in southern West Virginia. In the 1960s, while building the park,...
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sign Language#Deaf Culture
WVNS

Salon in Bluefield gives free back-to-school hair cuts in August

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A local hair salon and academy is giving out back-to-school hair cuts for the rest of the month. The Lady Project Salon and Academy next to The Grind in Bluefield will help children get ready for the school year with a new hairdo — free of charge. Students from Pre-K all the way […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WOWK 13 News

When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
CHARLESTON, WV
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million

(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
WBOY 12 News

Unclaimed collectibles for auction at WV State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Unclaimed Property auctions are taking place during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles and will be on display throughout the fair at the State Treasurer’s Office booth in the West Virginia […]
FAIRLEA, WV
Hinton News

Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp

Pvt. Levi Edward Gill, 19, of Hinton W.Va., graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on July 01, 2022. Pvt. Gill Successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRO Parris Island as one of 45 recruits in Training, Platoon 3040 Kilo Company. While in recruit training Pvt. Gill achieved Expert Marksmanship. Following ten days home on leave, he reported to Infantry Training Battalion. Pvt. Gill is a lifelong resident of Summers County and a graduate of Pipestem Christian Academy. The post Levi Gill graduates Marine Corp boot camp appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
LEWISBURG, WV
woay.com

Governor Jim Justice host ribbon cutting ceremony for West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice, joined by WV Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and Tax Commissioner Matt Irby, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Taxpayer Engagement Center. The Taxpayer Engagement Center, located in downtown Charleston, consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location designed for ease of access and customer service.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy