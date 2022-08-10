New River to offer online sign language course

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College announced Tuesday that it will be offering a basic sign language course beginning in September.

The six-week course, set to begin September 1st, will feature sign language vocabulary, phrases and sentences, including grammatical features.

Students in the class will also learn about Deaf Culture and history.

The class will be held on Thursday evenings from 6:00pm to 7:30pm, and will be offered online.

Tuition for the course is $100 for the six-week period, with registration available until Aug. 25, 2022.

Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.

More information on this class and other upcoming classes can be found by visiting the New River website, or by contacting Gloria Kincaid by phone at (304) 793-6101, or by email at gkincaid@newriver.edu).