ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Wine and art at Into+View Art in Rogers

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdNOE_0hBg5WEr00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Rogers is an area filled with all kinds of art including architecture, street art, public displays, and places to try it out for yourself.

Watch as KNWA Today reporter Kayla Davis visits Into+View Art owner Kinya Christian to talk about the opportunities for enjoying wine while trying your hand at painting and various other forms of art.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

NWA Fashion Week returns with Fall 2022 'Model Citizen' show

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week will be returning to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville for its Fall 2022 show, Model Citizen. The theme is meant to promote civic engagement and will highlight information and opportunities related to voter registration and information leading up to elections on November 8.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Rogers, AR
Entertainment
Rogers, AR
Lifestyle
Rogers, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
5newsonline.com

Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Street Art#Food Drink#Beverages#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale Chamber holds Teacher Appreciation event to kickoff school year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than two thousand Springdale teachers will be stepping into the new school year on Monday, August 15. Arkansas’ longest running teacher appreciation event kicked off with the Springdale Chamber of Commerce bringing in more than 90 vendors to the Har-Ber High School gymnasium. Teachers walked through the gym getting goody bags […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
multihousingnews.com

Marker Investments Sells Arkansas Student Community

RRA/GREA and Triad brokered the transaction of the 232-bed Fayetteville property. A partnership between Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark. Ashland Capital paid $15 million for the asset, after landing an $11 million bridge loan, funded by First Security Bank, public records show. Marker Investments previously purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy