brproud.com
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Woman accused of over $500,000 PPP, unemployment fraud scheme indicted on racketeering charge in Georgia
Tynea Gray of Ascension Parish, accused of mail and wire fraud of more than $500,000, was among two Louisiana women indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering Aug. 1 in Troup County, Georgia. Gray reportedly listed a Donaldsonville address at one time, but later moved to Prairieville. Also indicted was Deavian...
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
WAFB.com
Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit
White Castle students returning back to school for the first week of class. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. Wedgewood Elementary closed Friday due to several COVID-19...
brproud.com
Louisiana State Penitentiary under water boil advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, a small leak was found in the roof of the prison’s water tank. Emergency repairs are underway and expected to be completed over the weekend. The prison will remain on a boil advisory until further notice.
Gas for Guns event set for Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
L'Observateur
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish
Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Twelve suspected drug dealers believed to be part of a large drug ring are locked up after a joint investigation between the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, and Louisiana State Police. “You will see that in every parish we’re dealing with...
WAFB.com
Officials give update on major drug bust in Pointe Coupee Parish (Full News Conf.)
Exxon-Mobil unveils new equipment for refinery operations. The Exxon-Mobil refinery in Baton Rouge was excited to give a first-look on Friday, Aug. 12, at some new equipment to help with advancement at the facility. Some LSU students move in early.
What are your rights as a tenant while renting in Louisiana?
Every day, News Ten hears complaints from renters about housing problems. News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor investigated what renters can do when they have a problem with their landlords.
WAFB.com
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch
Shooting...
wbrz.com
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
WAFB.com
Southern students back on campus
Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD's pay scale has been...
Free expungement event happening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
wbrz.com
OMV reinstatement nightmare follows woman for months; state expanding call center
BATON ROUGE - Several people have contacted 2 On Your Side this year, frustrated because they cannot get through to the Office of Motor Vehicles. Latrice Johnson is in quite a pickle. When she calls the OMV to get her license reinstated, no one answers the phone. Johnson says she has been calling the number for months and has not been able to get through. All the while, she's been driving with a suspended license.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge police looking to crack down on street racing as parish enforces harsher penalties
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police said they will have extra cops on duty Friday night, looking out for street racing and dangerous car stunts that have frequently disrupted traffic in the capital area. Tire marks at the Siegen Village shopping center can still be seen a week after street...
WAFB.com
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 11, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here's what we're working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. Low-lying areas and those with poor drainage are under the threat of flooding over the next couple of days. Jay Grymes will have the full weather forecast. Baton Rouge...
theadvocate.com
Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge
A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide
Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 8-12
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 8-Aug. 12. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
