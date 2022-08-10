ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana State Penitentiary under water boil advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, a small leak was found in the roof of the prison’s water tank. Emergency repairs are underway and expected to be completed over the weekend. The prison will remain on a boil advisory until further notice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish

Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Southern students back on campus

Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

OMV reinstatement nightmare follows woman for months; state expanding call center

BATON ROUGE - Several people have contacted 2 On Your Side this year, frustrated because they cannot get through to the Office of Motor Vehicles. Latrice Johnson is in quite a pickle. When she calls the OMV to get her license reinstated, no one answers the phone. Johnson says she has been calling the number for months and has not been able to get through. All the while, she's been driving with a suspended license.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 11, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 11, 2022:. Low-lying areas and those with poor drainage are under the threat of flooding over the next couple of days. Jay Grymes will have the full weather forecast. Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man wanted in Gonzales shooting captured in Baton Rouge

A Gonzales man wanted in a Monday evening shooting that injured two was captured Friday morning in Baton Rouge, police officers said. Jerome Bergeron, 20, is accused of speeding toward a four people waking on South Abe Street in Gonzales around 7:25 p.m. Monday, getting out of the sedan he was driving and opening fire, Gonzales police have said.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Aug. 8-12

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 8-Aug. 12. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

