WEHT/WTVW

Henderson police looking for burglary suspect

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating a burglary at a Henderson business. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were called to Sam’s Market in the 1000 block of Clay Street for a report of glass being broken out of the front door. Police cleared the building but did not find anyone inside. […]
Indiana Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
14news.com

OPD recovers over 120 guns related to criminal investigations in 2022

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they have seized over 120 guns related to criminal investigations this year. They say with the seizure of all these firearms come several charges. We’re told they have charged more than 20 juveniles and 30 adults in criminal cases...
WTVW

Rise in homicides and violent crimes cause concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After three deaths in the past week, the growing number of homicides in Evansville has many residents concerned. Evansville has 12 homicides on the year with 60 homicides since 2019 and 18 of those 60 homicides have went unsolved. The Evansville Police Department says while they are trying to solve these homicides they are also trying to figure out why so much crime has been taking place.
104.1 WIKY

Woman Will Be Sentenced This Month For Injuring Officer

An Evansville woman accused of dragging a police officer with her car has reached a plea agreement. It happened in May of 2021 in the area of Heidlebach and Diamond. A police officer tried placing Maeling Smith into custody during a domestic dispute when she got back in her car, and dragged the officer for a block.
wrul.com

Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department

A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
WTVW

Leaders calling for action amid violent summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s been a long, hot, humid, and violent summer across the United States and, after a pair of murders on Tuesday, Evansville is sadly no exception. Officials say Tel’Majae McGee and Ronald Eastwood Jr. were shot and killed in separate incidents almost a day apart- McGee along Jefferson Avenue early Tuesday morning and Eastwood Junior along Mulberry Street late Tuesday evening.
wevv.com

Man accused of leading authorities on pursuit in Dubois County

A man was arrested in Dubois County, Indiana early Tuesday morning after authorities say he led them on a pursuit. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says that around 5 a.m. Tuesday, multiple units responded to the report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 64 and State Road 162.
evansvilleliving.com

Hanging up the Badge

Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
city-countyobserver.com

Murder Investigation 600 blk Jefferson Ave

On August 9th, around 2:45 a.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Jefferson Ave. in reference to shots fired and a person down. The caller reported hearing 5-6 shots and saw someone laying in the alleyway. When Officers arrived, they located one Victim in the alley...
14news.com

Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
wevv.com

Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
