EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After three deaths in the past week, the growing number of homicides in Evansville has many residents concerned. Evansville has 12 homicides on the year with 60 homicides since 2019 and 18 of those 60 homicides have went unsolved. The Evansville Police Department says while they are trying to solve these homicides they are also trying to figure out why so much crime has been taking place.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO