Fort Morgan Times
Season preview: Northern Colorado soccer players to watch, notes for the fall
With the regular season opener just around the corner, the University of Northern Colorado soccer team is gearing up for another shot at a Big Sky title. The Bears already started their season with an exhibition against Air Force last week, but the regular season doesn’t start until Thursday when Wyoming comes to town.
Fort Morgan Times
Depth at receiver a good thing for CSU Rams
With more than a dozen wide receivers on the roster, depth at that position won’t be an issue this season for the Colorado State Rams. In the team’s new ‘Air Raid’ offense under first-year head coach Jay Norvell, that is a good position to be in.
Fort Morgan Times
Big Sky coaches pick Northern Colorado soccer to finish first in league
After winning the regular season in 2021, the Northern Colorado soccer team is expected to repeat this fall. UNC was picked to win the 2022 Big Sky season, as voted on by the league conferences. It received six first-place votes for 61 points. It will have stiff competition, though, as...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s golf adds two transfers to stacked roster
Two new players have been added to the men’s golf team, which is already loaded from last season. Garrett Willis and Yuze Zhang are incoming transfers to the program. Willis comes from Valparaiso, and Zhang comes from Washington State. “I am glad to finalize the class of 2022,” Director...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
travelblog.org
Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado
Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
Several Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Colorado: Are You A Winner?
Some of these lucky tickets were sold in the Denver metro area.
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia
At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
1310kfka.com
New Greeley West HS opens to students
One of the first new schools in nearly a decade in the Greeley Evans School District has opened its doors to students. School officials cut the ribbon on the new Greeley West High School Tuesday. The Greeley Tribune reports the $137 million, 280,000 sq. ft. building has been at least three years in the making. While a portion opened in the spring, the building is now open to all students. Next week, Tointon Academy of Pre-Engineering will open in Greeley as a K-6 school, marking the first completely new school in the district in more than 20 years. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Snarf’s Sandwiches to Soon Open New Colorado Location in Mayfair
It appears construction is underway for the incoming sandwich joint founded by Jimmy Seidel
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Colorado “Superwoman” Scales 12 14er’s In Less Than 24 Hours
Climbing just ONE 14'er in a day is enough to call for a break and a snack and something that depending on your fitness level and skill level can be felt by your body for a day or two so for someone to do more than one on the same day is pretty darn impressive.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears.
