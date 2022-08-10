ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Season preview: Northern Colorado soccer players to watch, notes for the fall

With the regular season opener just around the corner, the University of Northern Colorado soccer team is gearing up for another shot at a Big Sky title. The Bears already started their season with an exhibition against Air Force last week, but the regular season doesn’t start until Thursday when Wyoming comes to town.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Depth at receiver a good thing for CSU Rams

With more than a dozen wide receivers on the roster, depth at that position won’t be an issue this season for the Colorado State Rams. In the team’s new ‘Air Raid’ offense under first-year head coach Jay Norvell, that is a good position to be in.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Big Sky coaches pick Northern Colorado soccer to finish first in league

After winning the regular season in 2021, the Northern Colorado soccer team is expected to repeat this fall. UNC was picked to win the 2022 Big Sky season, as voted on by the league conferences. It received six first-place votes for 61 points. It will have stiff competition, though, as...
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado men’s golf adds two transfers to stacked roster

Two new players have been added to the men’s golf team, which is already loaded from last season. Garrett Willis and Yuze Zhang are incoming transfers to the program. Willis comes from Valparaiso, and Zhang comes from Washington State. “I am glad to finalize the class of 2022,” Director...
GREELEY, CO
K99

How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?

Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
COLORADO STATE
travelblog.org

Rawlins, Wyoming to Denver, Colorado

Filled up on breakfast before heading out at approx 8:30. As the day was already warm, we got some ice from the hotel and put some drinks in the little esky we had bought. Topped up the car with fuel and off we went. It was a bright day so...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Yet Another Colorado Republican Candidate Linked to Conspiracist Militia

At a press conference earlier this week the entire Colorado Republican slate, from statewide candidates Heidi Ganahl and Joe O’Dea to Statehouse and school board hopefuls, joined together to talk only about “kitchen table” policy issues. The subtext was clear: With the primaries over, the party doesn’t want to talk about stolen elections or other far-right conspiracies.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

New Greeley West HS opens to students

One of the first new schools in nearly a decade in the Greeley Evans School District has opened its doors to students. School officials cut the ribbon on the new Greeley West High School Tuesday. The Greeley Tribune reports the $137 million, 280,000 sq. ft. building has been at least three years in the making. While a portion opened in the spring, the building is now open to all students. Next week, Tointon Academy of Pre-Engineering will open in Greeley as a K-6 school, marking the first completely new school in the district in more than 20 years. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO
