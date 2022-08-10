One of the first new schools in nearly a decade in the Greeley Evans School District has opened its doors to students. School officials cut the ribbon on the new Greeley West High School Tuesday. The Greeley Tribune reports the $137 million, 280,000 sq. ft. building has been at least three years in the making. While a portion opened in the spring, the building is now open to all students. Next week, Tointon Academy of Pre-Engineering will open in Greeley as a K-6 school, marking the first completely new school in the district in more than 20 years. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO