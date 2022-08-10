Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are on the hunt for a suspect who dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. Surveillance cameras were rolling at the Mobile One store in the 36-hundred block of West Oakland Park Boulevard when the suspect wearing a gray security guard uniform walked in trying to sell his phone to an employee, and then stated he was interested in buying a new phone instead. When the employee opened the cabinet where the phones are displayed for sale, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s face, and demanded the employee place the phones inside a bag. He's accused of making off with approximately $7,000 worth of phones.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO