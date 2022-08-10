Read full article on original website
Adams Doesn't Seem Interested In Working With TX Governor
Mayor Eric Adams doesn't seem to be interesting in working directly with the governor of Texas as the state continues sending busloads of migrants to New York City. However, the mayor says the city has been coordinating with community-based organizations on the ground. He adds the Port Authority has been amazing and extremely helpful by approving where these buses stop.
14 Indicted In Catalytic Converter Ring
Beaverton Police Department Detectives began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters in late 2021. The investigation, which culminated last week with the search of eight locations to include a waterfront residence in Lake Oswego, led to the seizure of over 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle, and jewelry.
Gov. McMaster Files Lawsuit In Effort To Block OSHA Mandate
(Columbia, SC) -- Governor McMaster is announcing a lawsuit against OSHA. It seeks a preliminary injunction that would stop the agency from controlling the state's workplace safety and health plan. The suit asks a U.S. District Court to declare OSHA's mandate that declares civil penalties be at least as great...
Entergy Teams With United Way To Offer $150 Rebate To Customers
Entergy Louisiana is working with the United Way to offer bill payment assistance to eligible residential customers statewide. The company says electric customers in all parishes served by Entergy can apply at their local United Way for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill. Eligible customers must have a...
Man shoots at father and son during South Florida road rage incident
Homestead, FL - A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at a car during a road rage incident in South Florida on Tuesday. Police say 70-year-old James Wellham Wilkins was arrested after firing shots at a car driven by a father and son in Homestead shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
Man Dressed as Security Guard Steals $7K Worth of Phones from Store
Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are on the hunt for a suspect who dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. Surveillance cameras were rolling at the Mobile One store in the 36-hundred block of West Oakland Park Boulevard when the suspect wearing a gray security guard uniform walked in trying to sell his phone to an employee, and then stated he was interested in buying a new phone instead. When the employee opened the cabinet where the phones are displayed for sale, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s face, and demanded the employee place the phones inside a bag. He's accused of making off with approximately $7,000 worth of phones.
Town Of Dewitt Police On The Lookout For Bank Robber
Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - The Town of DeWitt Police on the lookout for a bank robber. Around 9:30 Friday morning they responded to the Key Bank, on Techumseh Road for a robbery. They are in their early stages of the investigation and Information is limited at this time. The...
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
Des Moines Police Department Ready for 2022's Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 2022 Iowa State fair gets it's start Wednesday night with the annual parade through Des Moines, which means a number of streets along the route will be closing. "You'll go to work one direction, then when you try to leave at the end of the...
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
You can really never go wrong with a sub sandwich. There are endless combinations of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces that are always sure to satisfy. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop. The website states, "From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state."
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Washington Health New COVID Rules For Schools
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released its updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care. The guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings. Schools, child care providers, and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance.
79 Year Old Oswego County Man Arrested For Murdering His Neighbor
Town of Scribe, N.Y. - A 64-year-old is dead and a 79-year-old id charged with 2nd Degree murder in Oswego County. Last night around 4-45 Oswego County Sheriff's Deputes say that a call came to 911 about hearing gun shots around the intersection of Middle and Creamery roads -- north of 104 in Scriba.
Reward For Wolf Killed In NE Oregon
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. On August 5, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR112, may...
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
