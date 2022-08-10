West Miami beef thief suspect busted

Suspected West Miami beef thief busted 00:28

MIAMI - West Miami police said a brazen beef bandit was arrested Tuesday after he returned to the same store that he had robbed twice in the middle of the day over a recent four-day period.

CBS4 brought you the story on the thefts last week.

Surveillance video from the Tropical Supermarket, at SW 8th Street at 62nd Avenue, shows the man taking $800 dollars worth of meat right in front of customers and walking out of the store.

The market is just blocks away from the West Miami police department.

Detectives identified the man as 32-year-old Lazaro Cabrera-Calero.

They said he seemed unconcerned when taking the meat and stuffing it in a backpack.

"He's pretty confident, like he is shopping and not in any rush and was not concerned about cameras seeing his face or anything like that," said Detective Richard Menor.

Menor added that the store's manager got a tip saying that the meat was being sold locally.