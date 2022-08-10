ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Red Sox, Braves look for improved pitching performances

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqc7K_0hBg48Lh00

The Atlanta Braves are overdue for a good performance from a starting pitcher, and Kyle Wright has been delivering all season.

Wright (13-5, 3.22 ERA) is set to take the mound on the road against the Boston Red Sox in the finale of their two-game series Wednesday night.

The Braves ended a season-high three-game losing streak by winning the series opener 9-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday, but they let four leads evaporate, including two that belonged to starting pitcher Charlie Morton.

In the past six games, Atlanta’s starting pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.90.

Wright went 4-0 in five starts in July with a 2.64 ERA but lost his first outing in August.

He gave up six runs and seven hits in six innings of a 6-4 loss at the New York Mets on Thursday. The six earned runs matched his season high, and he allowed four home runs for the first time in his major league career.

“He wasn’t as sharp as he’s been and battled through,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Long ball got him a little bit. One of them days.”

Wright faced the Red Sox on May 10, when he also was coming off a loss to the Mets, and had numbers similar to his most recent start. He surrendered six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of the 9-4 loss.

HIs only outing that was shorter this season was forced by a rain delay.

Wright is 0-1 in three appearances overall against Boston, including two starts, with a 5.40 ERA.

The Red Sox plan to start right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday. Pivetta (8-8, 4.51) is seeking his first win since June 24 after going 0-3 in five starts in July with a 9.38 ERA.

Pivetta avoided getting pegged with the loss in his most recent start on Thursday. He gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings of a 7-3 defeat at the Kansas City Royals.

“I was really happy with my results,” he said afterward. ” I was happy with everything.”

Pivetta has struggled in the second half of seasons in his MLB career, however.

He’s 9-21 with a 5.67 ERA after the All-Star break, compared with 29-24 with a 4.68 ERA before.

August also has been his worst month. He owns a 3-9 mark in the month with a 6.63 ERA, compared with 11-4 with a 3.66 ERA in May.

Pivetta played four seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2017-20, so he has plenty of experience against the Braves from his National League days.

He went 19-30 in those four seasons with a 5.50 ERA but is 6-2 against Atlanta with a 4.84 ERA.

Pivetta has faced the Braves twice since he was traded to the Red Sox on Aug. 21, 2020. He earned the victory in a 9-5 win against Atlanta on May 26, 2021, allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings.

The Red Sox likely will be without first baseman Eric Hosmer, who was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres last week. He exited Tuesday’s game after fouling a pitch off his knee in the fourth inning. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Hosmer’s knee is sore and he’s day-to-day.

The Braves also lost second baseman Orlando Arcia, who pulled his hamstring after driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th and had to be helped off the field. Snitker said Arcia will go on the injured list.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox release Brandon Howlett

The Red Sox have released minor-league third baseman/right fielder Brandon Howlett, according to the team’s transactions log. Howlett, who turns 23 next month, was originally selected by Boston in the 21st round of the 2018 amateur draft out George Jenkins High School in Lakeland, Fla. He forwent his commitment to Florida State University by signing with the Sox for $185,000.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect

Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign Sterling Sharp to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed free-agent right-hander Sterling Sharp to a minor-league contract, according to the team’s transactions log. He has been assigned to Double-A Portland, per his MLB.com player page. Sharp, 27, had spent the entirety of the 2022 season with the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, N.Y,...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process

After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Nick Pivetta
FOX Sports

Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Atlanta Braves#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Mets#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy