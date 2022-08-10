ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul , Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie , per Ocula . The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last year will soon go on view in a show on the artist at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art .

THE PENN MUSEUM , aka the University of Pennsylvania ‘s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology , said that it is taking steps to bury the skulls of 13 Black Philadelphians that are part of its collections, the New York Times reports. A report last year found that some of the skulls—which were used in experiments by the racist 19th-century physician Samuel George Morton —likely belonged to people who were enslaved. The move comes after criticism of the museum for holding the remains, and amid a reckoning at many institutions for possessing the remains of people who did not provide their consent, many of whom were Black or Indigenous. The museum’s plan, for which it is seeking court approval, is to bury the skulls at Eden Cemetery , a historically Black cemetery in Philadelphia. It then intends to work to repatriate 50 skulls it holds of Africans enslaved in Cuba.

The Digest

Ten paintings that Andy Warhol made during his student years will be sold by the children of his brother, artist Paul Warhola , who died in 2014. They include an energetic, brushy 1948 piece with the self-explanatory title Nosepicker 1 . An auction house has not yet been named. [TribLive and LocalToday]

Journalist Lauren Smart has an investigative article on curator Gavin Delahunty , who resigned from the Dallas Museum Art amid misconduct allegations in 2017, and who earlier this year was reportedly on the verge of becoming a curatorial consultant for the Dallas Contemporary museum. [D Magazine]

Writer Diana Budds looked at the architects and designers that fashion legend Issey Miyake , who has died at 84 , tapped to create his boutiques. They included David Chipperfield , Frank Gehry , Emmanuel Moreaux , and others. [Curbed]

The elevated High Line park in Manhattan has a new executive director: Alan van Capelle , the president and CEO of Educational Alliance , which runs a network of community centers in New York. [Observer]

Japanese artist Kuroda Seiki , who studied in France and was involved in introducing Western-style painting techniques to his homeland in the 1890s, got the Google Doodle treatment yesterday, on what would have been his 156th birthday. [The Scotsman]

Superstar singer-songwriter Dua Lipa visited Manifesta 14 , which is now running in Prishtina, Kosovo. “Lipa is internationally known not only for her singing career,” the show said in a statement, “but also for her advocacy work for Kosovo’s youth and cultural communities and visa liberalization!” [@maniestabiennial/Instagram]

The Kicker

LIVING WELL IS THE BEST REVENGE. The Financial Times has a truly expansive interview with French artist and collector Bernar Venet , who reveals that he dreamed of becoming the Pope in his youth and that he enjoys eating sardines “straight out of the tin, without having to behave.” It looks like he has an impressive art collection and an impressive home, but he also has a modest hut that he loves. “I found it last year—it’s tiny, only 6 feet by 7 feet, but I built a bed in concrete with just a mattress, and I sleep there some nights during the summer,” Venet said. It has a Voltaire quote on the wall, which in English is: “Wanting everything is crazy. Moderation is the treasure of the wise.” [FT]

