Here are the 10 worst airports in the US for flight cancellations, according to data. The top 2 are in New York and New Jersey.

AirHelp's data showed that New York's LaGuardia Airport had the most flight cancellations in peak summer season, per Bloomberg. AP

Data has revealed the 10 worst US airports for flight cancellations.

LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, followed by Newark Liberty International, per the data.

The data was compiled by German claims-management firm AirHelp and reported by Bloomberg.

Flight cancellations are among passengers' biggest annoyances. Now, data has revealed which 10 US airports have cancelled the most flights this summer.

It comes at a time when travelers around the world have suffered from delays , lost luggage, and of course, frequent cancellations as understaffed airlines struggle to cope with the travel industry's explosive demand as the pandemic recedes. There were almost 950 US flight cancellations on Sunday, per tracking site FlightAware .

AirHelp, a German claims-management firm, which focuses on airline disruption claims, reviewed 37,000 cancellations across 400 airports in the country. The time period that the cancellations covered was during the peak summer travel season between May 27 and July 15, Bloomberg first reported.

New York's LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of all flights cancelled during this time, according to AirHelp data, which was cited in Bloomberg.

Newark Liberty International in New Jersey followed closely behind, with 7.6% of flights cancelled between the end of May and mid-July, per the reported data.

During the same period, 5.9% of flights were called off at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia, which came third in the rankings, the data showed.

AirHelp's data showed Pittsburgh International Airport ranked fourth, with 4.1% of flights being cancelled between May-end and mid-July, Boston Logan International Airport scrapped 4% of flights, Bloomberg reported.

Both Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport cancelled 3.8% of all their flights, per the data.

Meanwhile, Miami International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport both called off 3.7% of all flights between May 27 and July 15, the reported data showed.

Finally, John F. Kennedy International Airport had 3.6% of flights cancelled, according to the data.

An AirHelp spokesperson told Bloomberg the company often sees more flight cancellations at airports with high traffic, especially across New York.

AirHelp didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.