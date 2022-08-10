ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man sustains ‘serious’ injuries in shooting on Interstate 664

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
A Virginia State Police car on I-64 in Hampton. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man was shot by an unknown gunman in another act of violence on Hampton Roads interstates Tuesday night.

At about 9:15 p.m., the victim was traveling north on Interstate 664 before taking the ramp onto Interstate 64 in Hampton when a vehicle pulled up beside him and began shooting at him, according to Virginia State Police.

The victim was taken to a hospital after having sustained what state police called “serious” injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening.

Like with many other incidents of this nature , the victim was unable to provide any details about the perpetrator or their vehicle, again frustrating investigators. The investigation is ongoing.

State police are asking for witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 664 near the exit onto Interstate 64 prior to or after the incident to share information that may be related. Share tips anonymously by calling Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

