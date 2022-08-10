ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9Hlb_0hBg3GI300
Shutterstock

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.

Photo App Features

It may come as little shock that many experts’ recommendations for freeing up storage on your device mostly revolve around photo settings. Photos and videos can take up a tremendous amount of storage space. And if you tend to forget to delete those that no longer serve you, you’re consuming far more storage than needed. Start making a big difference in the state of your storage by focusing on these three photo settings.

Live Photos

One of the settings that Jonathan Brax, the founder of Techable.com, says should be disabled by most and yet ignored is the Live Photos feature. “Due to the motion capability, the Live Photos feature tends to take up a lot of space on the iPhone,” Brax says. “In order to disable this setting, go to the camera app, and at the top center, you will see a concentric circle. If its color is golden, then the Live Photos feature is on, and every snap you take is a Live Photo. To disable this feature, simply tap this concentric circle once.”

Save Original Photos

“This setting stores every photo and video you take in its original, full-resolution version,” says Jie Min, CTO at Airgram. “Over time, this can eat up a lot of storage space on your phone. If you’re looking to free up some storage space on your iPhone, disabling this setting is a good place to start. Doing so will cause the Photos app to only save lower-resolution versions of your photos and videos, which take up less storage space.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJjxM_0hBg3GI300

iCloud Photo Library

Another iPhone setting that you would disable ASAP to provide your phone with more storage is the iCloud Photo Library, according to Tech Expert Fiona Lewis, co-Founder at Notta. “This setting stores all of your photos and videos in iCloud, which can take up a lot of storage space,” Lewis says. “When you disable this setting, your photos and videos will be stored locally on your device, which will free up storage space.”

If storage space is hard to come by on your device, concentrate first on getting your photo settings up to par — it could make all of the difference.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight

What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icloud#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Experts Agree#Techable Com
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
RESTAURANTS
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy