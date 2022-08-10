Ohio State’s fastest linebacker? Strongest? Smartest? The Buckeyes reveal answers in a crowded room

Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kourt Williams II, Lathan Ransom and Cameron Martinez are among Ohio State’s most versatile, intelligent and intriguing defensive players. There is also a good chance none of them starts on opening night against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Williams and Ransom typically run as the second-string Bandit and Adjuster safeties, respectively, behind veterans Ronnie Hickman and Josh Proctor. Martinez currently holds down the No. 2 nickel safety spot behind transfer Tanner McCalister, who started there at Oklahoma State under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day spoke with the media Thursday following Ohio State football’s seventh practice of fall camp. Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:. • Kamryn Babb did not fully participate in practice on Thursday. Day said he had a...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Paris Johnson Jr. walks off of the sticky, muggy practice field outside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and takes his seat behind a microphone. For the first time, Ohio State football’s junior offensive lineman is enjoying preseason camp. The past two years, he “dreaded it.” His problem wasn’t with the late-morning heat or the monotony of drills. Other factors kept him uncomfortable.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football had its seventh practice of fall camp on Thursday in preparation for the 2022 season. Here’s a look at the two-deeps during 11-on-11 periods:. PositionStarterBackup. Defensive EndZach HarrisonJack Sawyer. Defensive EndJ.T. TuimoloauJavontae Jean-Baptise/Tyler Friday. Defensive TackleJerron CageTy Hamilton. Defensive TackleTaron VincentTyleik Williams. Mike...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Foco is launching a bobblehead collection of six former Ohio State players who made it to the NFL. The collection is being released today - Friday, Aug. 12 - and includes the following players:. • Chase Young – defensive end, 2017-19. • Justin Fields –...
With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks. State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It was a big deal when Sonny Styles announced his commitment hours before Ohio State football’s 59-31 win over Purdue. It was a big deal when the five-star recruit decided he would reclassify and get to campus this summer even though he’s only 17 years old. More than likely, he’ll have a long list of things done that’ll be classified as a big deal by the time his college career wraps up. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive when a kid who should be getting ready for his senior year of high school is already starting to look like he belongs at the college level, even though he’s only been in the program for two months.
Ohio State was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 25 practices leading up to the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. After practice, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, fifth-year senior linebackers Teradja Mitchell and Palaie Gaoteote, redshirt juniors Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and junior Cody Simon met with the media to discuss a wide variety of topics.
The Buckeyes were represented on both the junior and senior All-American teams.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
HILLIARD, Ohio — Time is measured by seconds. A second to give. A second to take. A second to reflect. “Certain times you’re an elite athlete [and] certain times you’re a world-class athlete,” Scott Rider said. “And I was one second from being a world-class athlete.”
A look at the top performers from the 5th-6th grade and 7th-8th grade sessions of the Ohio Prospect Camp. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With over 180 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 players in attendance, the Ohio Prospect Camp brought out some of the best talent that Central Ohio has to offer in grades 5-8. The competition was fierce on last weekend as these young men got after it in the drill sessions and the five-on-five games that had a couple of bangers involved. Every young man that took part in the camp left as a better player and, more importantly, a better person. While no young man had a bad camp, check out which players stood out last weekend.
The Hilliard Bradley High School football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on August 11, 2022, 07:00:00. Hilliard Bradley High SchoolSt. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus.
The Bishop Hartley football team will have a game with Westerville South High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
One of the most exciting restaurant openings of 2021 is switching gears. Ray Ray’s Meat + Three, the Granville spin-off of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, is converting to the original, carryout-only Hog Pit format and menu. Chef James Anderson, the founder of Ray Ray’s, announced this week that the switch begins today, Aug. 11, and was prompted by “a long and thoughtful look” that the dine-in, meat-and-three format had placed on his team in a post-COVID environment. The barbecue restaurant, located at 1256 Columbus Road in Granville, is now the fifth Ray Ray’s Hog Pit in Central Ohio, including the original location—a food truck and smoker at Ace of Cups in the Old North. Anderson says dine-in seating will return to the Granville location in September.
The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
