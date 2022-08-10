The Wyoming Department of Transportation today issued a reminder that advertising signs cannot be placed in the state right-of-way. “With the upcoming elections, we’ve seen an increase in the number of signs our maintenance crews are having to remove from the right-of-way fence or from the right-of-way itself,” said WYDOT area maintenance supervisor Clint Huckfeldt of Thermopolis. “Wyoming law and WYDOT policy prohibit placement of signs in those areas, so when our maintenance crews come through an area, they pick them up and take them to the area maintenance office. Whoever owns the sign has two weeks to claim the sign, and then we dispose of the sign if it is not claimed.”

