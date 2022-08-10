Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall. Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property...
Expert talks DFW homestead exemptions & local schools deal with staffing crisis
Grapevine homeowners age 65 and older as well as people with disabilities will have their city property tax bills frozen at the January 2023 amount regardless of the city's tax rate or a home's appraised value in future years. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) On the Aug. 12 episode of...
McKinney Ice House demolished after multiple structural assessments
A concept rendering depicts a steel structure with landscaping in place of the Ice House. The rendering was presented as an option for creating an "iconic pavilion" in place of the Ice House. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Construction crews started demolishing the McKinney Coal & Ice Company Building in...
Keller, Westlake let agreement to merge fire departments expire
An interlocal agreement to consider merging the fire departments for Keller and Westlake expired Aug. 1, 2022. (Courtesy city of Keller) Officials with Keller and Westlake decided to let an interlocal agreement involving a temporary fire department merger expire Aug. 1. Since April 1, 2021, Westlake Fire Chief Richard Whitten...
Sisters Fashion and More now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall
Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall on July 30. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 30. The clothing store is located on the upper level in Suite 2074. Sisters Fashion sells clothes tailored to women. 469-293-8787. www.mcmlewisville.com.
Deloitte University's tax abatement agreement with Tarrant County calls for $300M capital investment
Deloitte University in Westlake sees between 65,000-70,000 trainees each year, according to company officials. (Courtesy Deloitte University) Deloitte University in Westlake is moving ahead with an estimated $300 million expansion plan after receiving a 10-year property tax abatement from Tarrant County. The leadership development and innovation center that includes an...
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
Richardson ISD planning to test proposed cell phone restrictions at Forest Meadow Junior High after parent feedback
Richardson ISD is proposing to implement a pilot program for new cell phone restrictions at Forest Meadow Junior High. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Richardson ISD is shifting its proposal regarding cell phone restrictions at junior high and high school campuses following parent feedback, Superintendent Tabitha Branum said. Branum planned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
Arlington Public Library hosting job fair on Aug. 20
ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Looking for a job? Arlington may be the place for you!. There will be a job fair at the Arlington Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will be located at the East Library and Recreation Center (1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76010).
Northwest ISD property for middle school to be annexed into city of Fort Worth
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to ratify the annexation of 18.5 acres needed as part of the new Pike Middle School. The 18.5 acres...
Q&A: Meet Richard Andreski, Trinity Metro’s new president and CEO
New Trinity Metro CEO and President Richard Andreski plans to take agency to the "next level." (Courtesy Trinity Metro) Trinity Metro officials announced April 25 that Richard Andreski was selected as the agency’s next president and CEO. Prior to Trinity Metro, Andreski had served since 2015 as bureau chief...
City ‘laser-focused' on downtown Rail District redevelopment in Frisco
Design features, project cost, funding sources, timeline and more details were discussed during an Aug. 2 work session. Pictured is the 4th St. Plaza. (Rendering courtesy city of Frisco) The Frisco City Council is moving forward with designs for the redevelopment projects in the downtown Rail District totaling nearly $45...
Higher pay for teachers, staff in district budgets for FY 2022-23
Both Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Carroll ISD have increased pay this school year to attract and retain teachers and staff. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The net taxable value of properties increased in Carroll ISD by more than 11% and in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD by more than 6.7% compared with 2021 numbers, according to certified values released in late July by the appraisal districts for Tarrant and Dallas counties.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall
Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
Counseling clinic Ellie Mental Health coming soon to Southlake
Ellie Mental Health's core values are creativity, authenticity, humor, compassion and acceptance. (Courtesy Ellie Mental Health) Ellie Mental Health will open Sept. 6 at 1835 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake. Ellie is a mental health organization focused on “impacting the lives of people” living in the communities it serves, according to...
City of Fort Worth's FY 2022-23 budget proposes increase in spending, lower property tax rate
Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke discusses the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget with City Council at a work session Aug. 9. (Screenshot courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth is proposing a $915.34 million general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year that reflects a 10.03% increase in spending and a $0.02 decrease in the property tax rate.
