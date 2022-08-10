ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sisters Fashion and More now open in Lewisville's Music City Mall

Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall on July 30. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Sisters Fashion and More held its grand opening at Music City Mall in Lewisville on July 30. The clothing store is located on the upper level in Suite 2074. Sisters Fashion sells clothes tailored to women. 469-293-8787. www.mcmlewisville.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Deloitte University's tax abatement agreement with Tarrant County calls for $300M capital investment

Deloitte University in Westlake sees between 65,000-70,000 trainees each year, according to company officials. (Courtesy Deloitte University) Deloitte University in Westlake is moving ahead with an estimated $300 million expansion plan after receiving a 10-year property tax abatement from Tarrant County. The leadership development and innovation center that includes an...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD planning to test proposed cell phone restrictions at Forest Meadow Junior High after parent feedback

Richardson ISD is proposing to implement a pilot program for new cell phone restrictions at Forest Meadow Junior High. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Richardson ISD is shifting its proposal regarding cell phone restrictions at junior high and high school campuses following parent feedback, Superintendent Tabitha Branum said. Branum planned...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County

H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CW33

Arlington Public Library hosting job fair on Aug. 20

ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Looking for a job? Arlington may be the place for you!. There will be a job fair at the Arlington Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will be located at the East Library and Recreation Center (1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76010).
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Higher pay for teachers, staff in district budgets for FY 2022-23

Both Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Carroll ISD have increased pay this school year to attract and retain teachers and staff. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The net taxable value of properties increased in Carroll ISD by more than 11% and in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD by more than 6.7% compared with 2021 numbers, according to certified values released in late July by the appraisal districts for Tarrant and Dallas counties.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall

Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
MESQUITE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Fort Worth's FY 2022-23 budget proposes increase in spending, lower property tax rate

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke discusses the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget with City Council at a work session Aug. 9. (Screenshot courtesy city of Fort Worth) The city of Fort Worth is proposing a $915.34 million general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year that reflects a 10.03% increase in spending and a $0.02 decrease in the property tax rate.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

