Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Chris Rock Finally Addresses That Will Smith Oscars Slap
Four months after he was slapped by Will Smith in front of a star-studded Oscars audience—and the world—Chris Rock is finally speaking up. The comedian, who reacted to the now-infamous slap with humor and refused to press charges against Smith, made a joke about the incident during a stand-up show over the weekend.
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Zendaya Comparison And Colorism Commentary
Keke “keep a job” Palmer is never one to play with. As Nope hit theaters over the weekend, one Twitter user chose to stir the pot with the following tweet: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
The Isley Brothers Reveal New Beyoncé Duet Was “Years In The Making”
On Tuesday (August 9), it was announced via iHeartRadio that Beyoncé will join The Isley Brothers on a new single, indicating a slow but sure return to her R&B roots. The song, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” is coming this Friday, August 12. The group has revamped one of their most sultry ballads ahead of the September release of their new album, Make Me. Kandy Isley, the group’s manager and wife to Ronald, revealed to Billboard that it was actually Tina Knowles-Lawson who was “very influential” in getting the duet to fruition.More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 70 New RIAA Certifications Score...
RELATED PEOPLE
Keke Palmer Laughs at Viral Throwback Interview of Tyra Banks and Beyoncé
A chaotic interview from a 2008 episode of "The Tyra Banks Show" went viral and Palmer is joining in on the jokes.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch
Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 (Plus, Baby 9 May Be on the Way!)
Since starting his career in 1998, Nick Cannon has played many roles, from actor to comedian to host. But off-camera, the host of The Masked Singer has played perhaps his most important part: father. "I'm so excited about all my kids," he said in a People interview in May. "Constantly,...
NFL・
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
Tiffany Haddish on why she once turned down a $10 million endorsement post: ‘My soul is worth more than that’
Tiffany Haddish recently opened up about how her decision-making process has changed when it comes to choosing which projects to engage with since she first entered the business. At the start of her career, Haddish was eager to take on any role she could in an effort to gain exposure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Jennifer Hudson Takes Over Ellen’s Old Studio In 1st Look At Her New Talk Show: Watch
Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”
Black Twitter Accuses Tyler Perry of Blaming the Black Community for Whitney Houston’s Death
Tyler Perry is under fire on “Black Twitter” after he seemed to insinuate that the Black community played a part in the personal issues that led to Whitney Houston’s death. The late singer passed away at a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, from an accidental...
Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL・
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo appears to respond to Kathy Hilton mistaking her for ‘Precious’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Kathy Hilton went and stepped right in it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night by not being able to identify our queen and goddess Lizzo and, in doing so, committed a racial and fatphobic microaggression. And it appears as though the “About Damn Time” singer may have subtly clapped back.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Gets “Sandra Gale” Face Tattoo Dedicated to Mother
Drake is the latest artist who has ventured into face tattoos which has come as a surprise to many fans. Just days after Drake took shade on his dad Dennis Graham‘s tattoo of him, the superstar rapper revealed a new face tattoo dedicated to his mom Sandi Graham. “Sandra Gale,” he captioned the photo slide on his Instagram, showing off the “sg” tattoo under his left eye.
Comments / 0