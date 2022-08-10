(ABC 6 News) - Community organizers in Mason City came together Thursday to help families get ready for another school year. ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter spoke with Community Health Center of Mason City Community Outreach Coordinator Cori Frein who said the United Way of North Central Iowa was giving away free shoes to kids, the Salvation Army was giving away backpacks and school supplies, and various organizations were providing medical, dental and eye checks for kids.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO