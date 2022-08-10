Read full article on original website
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
Rochester Primary Election Results
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS(Minnesota Secretary of State Office)
Norton, Noser advance to general election in November
(ABC 6 News) - Four candidates were vying for two spots Tuesday evening for the Rochester mayoral race. Incumbent Kim Norton and Britt Noser will advance to the Nov. 8 General Election ballot after taking the top two spots. Kim Norton (I) - 57% (13,626 votes) Britt Noser - 22%...
Primary Voters Select New Commissioner in Rice County District 3
The voters in Faribault Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 cast the most votes for two challengers to incumbent Dave Miller in the Primary today. Here is a precinct breakdown of the voting. Precinct 2 voted at Washington Center in Faribault. Gerald G. Hoisington 242 Sam Temple 171 Dave Miller 120...
Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
CommUNITY mural unveiled in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Mason City to celebrate the Building CommUNITY mural that was completed last month. Building CommUNITY is an initiative of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to highlight the inclusive spirit of North Iowans. According to the 2020 US Census,...
Oballa, Austin move on in Austin City Council At-Large race
(ABC 6 News) - Voters in Austin will send Oballa Oballa and Jeff Austin to the general election in November. In the nonpartisan race, Oballa and Austin finished in the top two in the Austin City Council Member At-Large bid. Oballa Oballa - 43% (1,637) Jeff Austin - 41% (1,569)
Governor Walz stops in Owatonna to address labor shortages
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is seeing record low unemployment but persistent worker shortages. Governor Tim Walz, along with business leaders in Owatonna, convened Wednesday to try and answer the question: where did all of Minnesota's workers go?. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan asked employers what they think is...
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa. Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without...
VIDEO: Spark Play it Forward fundraiser
(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, SPARK Children's Museum in Rochester held its annual Play it Forward fundraiser. This fundraiser is one of the largest for the non-profit, with a lot of the money going toward free family Sunday's, discovery play after hours, and to enable families to visit at no charge.
School Resource Officers train ahead of back-to-school
(ABC 6 News) - As students and families are getting ready to head back to school in the next few weeks, local law enforcement and school resource officers (SROs) are also gearing up. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety held training in Rochester on Thursday for SROs around the state.
Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
VIDEO: Mason City back to school block party event
(ABC 6 News) - Community organizers in Mason City came together Thursday to help families get ready for another school year. ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter spoke with Community Health Center of Mason City Community Outreach Coordinator Cori Frein who said the United Way of North Central Iowa was giving away free shoes to kids, the Salvation Army was giving away backpacks and school supplies, and various organizations were providing medical, dental and eye checks for kids.
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
Fire at Howard County hog barn
This amazing picture was taken by Kelsey Schumacher, who was on the Regional Health Services of Howard County’s Elma Ambulance crew during an early Sunday morning, Aug. 7, fire at the intersection of Quail Ave. and 180th St.’s Reicks View Farms’ hog barns. She noted she was just lucky to get the picture at the right time.
Charles City man arrested for homicide for fatal Cerro Gordo Co. crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A 58-year-old Charles City man has been arrested for homicide by vehicle after a July 25 crash that killed a Mason City man. Timothy Hoy was arrested Thursday night in relation to the crash last month that killed Steven Miles, 41, of Mason City. The...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Charles City man arrested following fatal crash in July
(ABC 6 News) - A Charles City man is facing charges after a fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is facing homicide by vehicle and a driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway charge. On July 25th, Cerro Gordo County deputies and Iowa State Patrol...
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
