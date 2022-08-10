ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Cliff to feature in documentary exploring impact of Operation Yewtree

Sir Cliff Richard, Paul Gambaccini and Neil Fox are to feature in a new documentary exploring the impact of a police investigation which falsely accused them of historical sex offences.

The singer and radio DJs were all investigated but cleared as part of Operation Yewtree and one of its subsequent investigations, which were launched 10 years ago in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Led by their personal stories and experiences, the Channel 4 programme titled The Accused: National Treasures On Trial, will focus on the impact the process had on them and their careers and reputations.

Video diaries recorded with radio DJs Gambaccini and Fox at the time will offer further insight into their immediate thoughts during the investigations.

The documentary will also reflect on the operation’s wider legacy through their eyes and the lasting impact it has had on the country’s values, attitudes and culture.

Some of those close to the police investigation, along with journalists who were involved in the national conversation surrounding Yewtree, will also feature.

Sir Cliff, 81, won his privacy case against the BBC over its coverage of a South Yorkshire Police raid on his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014, following a child sex assault allegation.

The veteran singer denied the allegations, he was never arrested and in June 2016 prosecutors announced that he would face no charges.

Gambaccini was arrested in October 2013 over a claim that he sexually assaulted two teenage boys as part of Operation Yewtree.

(The Accused: National Treasures On Trial) asks searching questions about Yewtree and assesses its role in changing Britain’s attitudes towards sex, morality, consent, gender relations and what we expect from public figures

The 73-year-old, a regular fixture on the airwaves for decades, spent a year on bail before the case was dropped.

While former Capital FM presenter Fox, 61, had been accused of eight counts of indecent assault and two of sexual assault dating back to the late 1980s, involving young fans and colleagues.

He was cleared of all 10 counts at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in December 2015.

Since being cleared, Sir Cliff and Gambaccini have launched a campaign calling for suspects to have their anonymity protected by law unless they are charged.

Lee McMurray, commissioning editor of factual entertainment at Channel 4, said: “This film offers a unique and fresh take on events that changed us forever, compelling viewers to ask important questions about a watershed moment in recent British history.

“The hurt and anger felt by three household names caught in the eye of the storm sparked by Yewtree, is weighed against the need for and value of a police operation that, while not perfect, delivered long overdue justice to victims of heinous crimes.”

Jessie Versluys, executive producer of Curious Films, added: “The Accused: National Treasures On Trial explores what it’s like to find yourself at the heart of a police investigation into alleged historic sex crimes.

“Using firsthand testimonies, it looks at the role of the media during this period, and the argument around whether celebrities should be named in the press before any charge has been made.

“At the same time it asks searching questions about Yewtree and assesses its role in changing Britain’s attitudes towards sex, morality, consent, gender relations and what we expect from public figures.”

The Accused: National Treasures On Trial will be made by Curious Films and produced by Lauren Rowles, directed by Christian Collerton and executive produced by Jessie Versluys, alongside Dov Freedman and Charlie Russell, co-founders of Curious Films.

