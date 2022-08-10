Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Farther, a wealth tech firm, banks $15M Series A as valuation hits $50M
The wealth technology company was co-founded in 2019 by Taylor Matthews and Brad Genser, who say Farther is “a new kind of financial institution” catering to high-net-worth professionals building generational wealth but want the freedom of both an automated system and a professional. Prior to Farther, Matthews, CEO,...
Fast Company
Transform your enterprise marketing with a startup mindset
Establishing a company with name-brand recognition comes with pros and cons. You gain a strong reputation, but people may gain a perception of you that you not only have to maintain but also grow. In the early stages of business development, there’s so much room to shape the perception of your company. When you’re in startup mode, you may be more inclined to break the mold to get your name out there and establish a brand identity.
TechCrunch
Instacart’s latest feature lets you order from two retailers with one delivery fee
Starting today, customers will see post-checkout recommendations from nearby retailers with a limited time to add any items from additional retailers to their existing order. If you decide to add items from the additional retailers, the app will create a new order with a separate cart and a waived delivery fee. Instacart told TechCrunch in an email that there’s a $10 minimum if you want to order from an additional retailer.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Down-funnel growth metrics, RIF planning, is e-commerce aggregation over?
E-commerce aggregators work in much the same way by purchasing smaller brands, then optimizing their manufacturing and sales channels to boost market share. This was effective in a pre-vaccine era when consumers stopped visiting stores, but is the brand-rollup model still viable today?. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
The subscription pie is getting bigger: How to leverage usage-based billing
There is one problem with that idea, however: It is not true. Subscriptions are not dying; they are just evolving. Smart companies are iterating on the subscription model with variations such as usage-based billing. Here’s what we have learned from supporting more than 4,500 subscription businesses with subscription billing and revenue management as they respond to changing times.
TechCrunch
Amazon launches AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G mobile networks
AWS first announced AWS Private 5G in early preview late last year, but it’s now officially available to AWS customers starting in its U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (N. Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) regions, with plans to roll it out internationally “in the near future.”. But —...
TechCrunch
As other startups slash spending and hoard cash, Databricks hits accelerator
Databricks now says that it’s no longer counting ARR, but instead looks at quarterly earnings and calculates a yearly run rate instead. However you measure it, the company is making money fast and the external economic conditions that have put the brakes on many companies’ growth rates don’t seem to be having much impact on Databricks.
TechCrunch
FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu is bringing her blockchain investing expertise to TC Sessions: Crypto
FTX has been an undeniable guiding force in the crypto industry this year as it has rocketed toward its position as one of the leading crypto exchanges. Meanwhile, its global strength has pushed the firm to challenge Coinbase on American turf with its stateside entity FTX US, but the firm has also looked to build a major presence in the venture world with FTX Ventures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Superblocks secures $37M to help companies build and maintain internal apps
A decent chunk of developers’ time is spent on internal tooling, including building admin dashboards, report-generating systems and data pipelines. And it’s here where there’s a meaningful opportunity to cut down on repetitive, manual programming work, according to Brad Menezes. He’s the CEO of Superblocks, a recently launched platform that provides building blocks to create custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs.
TechCrunch
7 investors discuss why edtech startups must go back to basics to survive
Then, we slowly saw the spotlight focus and sharpen. The very companies building for any consumer who needed a better way to learn online began turning to stickier customers — enterprises — for more reliable sources of revenue. The companies that took their first venture capital during the craze decided to join forces with other well-capitalized competitors. And those that raised lots of cash in a short period of time have had to conduct significant rounds of layoffs due to the overhiring that followed.
TechCrunch
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. Mbaabu confirmed the news on a call with TechCrunch, adding that the company let...
TechCrunch
Urban Innovation Fund, VMG Catalyst among female-led firms raising new funds
Both firms are led by women, Clara Brenner and Julie Lein at Urban Innovation Fund, and Brooke Kiley over at VMG. What was unique about these two was the narrow focus each fund had. As the name suggests, Urban Innovation Fund invests in companies building technology to shape the future of cities, while VMG targets commerce.
TechCrunch
A new ‘institutional angel’ fund is an example of the UK’s continuing ability to innovate in venture
Launched in 1994, it was designed to encourage investments in small unquoted companies. As Wikipedia will tell you, by the end of the 2014-15 tax year, a cumulative total of £14.2 billion had been invested under the scheme into approximately 25,000 companies, for example. The policy has been aped...
TechCrunch
Conversational intelligence company Jiminny nabs $16.5M to unlock sales team insights
Founded out of London in 2016, Jiminny offers companies the technology to gain insights into how well their sales or customer support teams are engaging with their clients across voice, video, email and messaging. By integrating into a company’s broader tech stack, including calendars, CRMs, dialers and video conferencing tools,...
TechCrunch
So, when is the SoftBank Execution Fund III dropping?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann worked with Grace to record yet another weekly roundup on all the tech news that may have flown past your radar. Or bumped into it so hard that you’re still dizzy and looking for more information. Regardless of where you’re at, here’s what we got into:
TechCrunch
Arrival slashes production targets to just 20 EV vans as part of restructuring
The company, which reported Thursday widening losses for the second quarter, said it no longer expects to generate revenue in 2022. “We are switching from the mode where we have two products, two shifts and two micro factories to the mode where it’s one factory, one shift, one product,” CEO Denis Sverdlov said during a call with analysts. “We believe that this opportunity to switch gives us better chances to be successful.”
US News and World Report
China Property Developers' Woes Cast Shadow Over Management Units
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. Already battered share prices have fallen a further 7% this month as investors have reacted...
TechCrunch
SaaS startup Stimulus closes oversubscribed $2.5 million seed round
Tiffanie Stanard launched the company in 2017 with a focus on the supply chain, creating a product that provided establishments with the tools and data to choose, compare and form relationships with product suppliers and vendors. The result is a product that helps businesses cut costs by avoiding mismatched suppliers while introducing diverse vendors to companies that might have overlooked them.
TechCrunch
Medical simulation platform FundamentalVR raises $20M to help surgeons learn through VR
Despite its decades-long promise, VR hasn’t traveled too far beyond gaming circles or niche industrial use-cases, though this is something that Meta and its Big Tech ilk are pushing aggressively to change. However, among the industries that have long embraced VR are medicine and healthcare. By way of example, back in 2009, a neurosurgeon in Canada used a VR-based simulator to carry out a dry-run of a real brain tumor surgery in what was thought to be a world’s first at the time. More recently, VR has been used in all manner of healthcare scenarios, from treating social anxiety and other mental health conditions to surgical training.
TechCrunch
The grocery industry’s shopping list: Inventory management, frictionless checkout, computer vision
The good news for the grocery industry is that technology advancements in recent years, particularly in the area of computer vision, are giving startups a shot at providing grocery stores with e-commerce-like features in a brick-and-mortar setting. And venture capital is here for it. Investors say computer vision, along with...
Comments / 0