Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Kifaru Open House this weekend in Riverton
One of Riverton’s newest businesses is being honored with a “Welcome to Wyoming” party and grand opening this Saturday, August 13th at 10 a.m. Kifaru International moved from the Denver area to the former Linton’s BIG R building at 511 East Sunset Drive. Despite the street still being under construction, arrangements have been made to allow traffic from the East end of Sunset to travel the two blocks to the Kifaru location for the special event, which is being sponsored by Kifaru and the local chapter of Muley Fanatics Foundation. There will be music from the Low Water String Band, refreshments from local ventors, raffles and games.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Neighborhood Watch Organizing Continued this Week
The meeting for the Riverton Neighborhood or Community Watch program was held Thursday evening at the Council Chambers in City Hall. Carol Harper of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce chaired the meeting and between 12 and 20 people attended according to Greg Tallebas, coordinator of the program. “It is important...
wrrnetwork.com
Lander Landmark Pizza Place has Closed
Tony’s Pizza is Lander has closed. The announcement was made this afternoon by owner Adam Kirkpatrick on Facebook. His statement is copied below:. Friends, I want to let you know that I have closed Tony’s. This is a good thing for myself and my family as frankly, it hasn’t been working for us for years. I’ve felt as though I’ve been slowly but steadily failing for too long and the time has come to make a change. I know many of you will be saddend by this and I am as well. It’s been a pleasure to serve you. I’d like to thank all of my customers over the years and say thank you for letting me be a part of your lives. I’d like to especially thank the open mic crowd; you were always my favorite. I’m not going anywhere so it’s not as though I will be a stranger but I’m hanging up my apron and looking to do something else. This particular failure is one that I would like to own and accept in a positive light because we had a lot more wins along the way. I’ll miss the smiles, and the Noodle slinging kids conning quarters for gumballs. I’ll miss the smell of garlic and tomato sauce. I will miss being able to try and make you all happy with cheese bread and cold beers. But I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my family and more time on some of my creative endeavors. I’m looking forward to writing a new chapter in my life. Thanks again and much love.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrrnetwork.com
Black Bear Spotted in Lander City Limits; Be Bear Aware
A recent black bear sighting within the city limits of Lander has prompted the City of Lander and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind citizens to be bear aware. Lander lies on the edge of wild spaces and securing attractants from wildlife is one way that residents can be wildlife-friendly.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Golf begins fall season
The Riverton High School got started on Wednesday and Thursday in Star Valley and Jackson. On the girls side Tylynn McDonald lead the way through the first two days shooting a 96 in Star Valley and then a 98 in Jackson for a total of 194 which was good for fourth. Aspen Ablard shot a 96 in Star Valley and a 120 in Jackson for a total of 216. Right behind her was Anika Stanley who shot a 103 in Star Valley and then a 114 in Jackson for a total of 217. They placed 11th and 12th respectively . On the boy’s side Parker Paxton lead the way shooting a 66 in Star Valley and a 71 in Jackson for a total of 137. Kyler Graham took sixth with a score of 73 in Star Valley and then a 84 in Jackson for a total of 157. Below is the full results of the Snake River Shootout.
wrrnetwork.com
County Emergency Management Coordinator to Retire
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners, the board accepted the intent to retire from Vonda Huish, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. The retirement will be accepted following the selection and training of a successful applicant to replace Huish. Advertising will commence for the position right away.
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 08/11/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
wrrnetwork.com
FCSO Blotter: Two Farm Tractor Fires Reported; Mail Theft Alleged; Motorcycle crash
On August 11th there were 200 inmates in the County Detention Center in Lander, with 197 in house and three outside of the county. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. A 15-year-old male of Riverton was picked up on a Court...
wrrnetwork.com
LPD: Shoplifting of Alcohol; Assault at LMS Reported; Black Bear Spotted Walking down Shoshone St.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Mike Welsh, 57, Lander, cited for Open Container at 2:54 p.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street. Tony Joe Hall, 35, Cheyenne, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. on Highway 789 on a Fremont...
wrrnetwork.com
RPD: Twenty arrests, Six Cited; Asleep Driver Crashed on River Lane; Man injured when kicked in the head
Riverton Police Blotter, 8-5-22 to 0700 hours on 8-11-22 All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Raquel Shakespeare, 22, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 7:28 a.m. in t he 1500 block of North Federal on 8/10. Stephanie Behan, 36, arrested...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Wind River Indian Reservation Police Shooting On Thursday Evening
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. UPDATE: In the hours after this story’s publication, the FBI confirmed to Cowboy State Daily that it is investigating the shooting detailed below. The agency did not comment on the death and will share “no further” information with the public during its investigation, but will deliver its results to the U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, an FBI spokesman said Friday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
wrrnetwork.com
A Fort Washakie Man Charged with Violent Crime
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that KOBE CURTIS TILLMAN, age 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Tillman appeared...
Comments / 0