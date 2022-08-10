ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Primary Snapshot: Balint, Clark, Scott cruise

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5A7W_0hBfzkyP00

The leader of Vermont’s state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.

Complete Primary Results

Balint defeated Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, a more centrist candidate who was supported by the state’s Democratic establishment, including retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. Balint will face Liam Madden, a Marine Corps veteran who describes himself as a non-traditional candidate, who won the GOP primary.

In the race to become Vermont’s next Attorney General, Democrat Charity Clark beat Republican Rory Thibault . Clark, who served as the Chief of Staff for Attorney General TJ Donovan. Clark will face Republican nominee Brooke Paige and Progressive Elijah Bergman in November.

Vermont voters also chose Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch to replace Leahy , who has held the seat since 1975. Welch easily defeated two little-known candidates to move on to the general election in November. Welch will face retired U.S. Army officer Gerald Malloy, who defeated former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the Senate seat.

Click through to our results for page a full rundown of the winners in Tuesday’s primary.

Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott also cruised to his Republican primary victory, defeating two candidates as he seeks a fourth term. The lone candidate for the Democratic nomination is activist Brenda Siegel, of Newfane.

In another closely-watched race, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George beat Ted Kenney to win another four-year term. George won despite Kenney’s endorsement by a number of law enforcement groups, including the Burlington Police Officers Association, which questioned George’s record as a prosecutor.

George said she’ll continue to listen to people impacted by the criminal justice system, and use her experience and data to guide her.

Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman won the Democratic nomination in a bid to take back his old job. He’ll face Republican State Sen. Joe Benning in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

Related
sevendaysvt

Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Kenney
Person
Peter Welch
Person
Joe Benning
Person
Gerald Malloy
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Becca Balint
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Democratic Primary#Politics State#Election State#Senate#Democratic Party#Marine Corps#Gop#U S Army
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Political analyst says GOP Senate primary in Vermont will be race to watch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Gerald Malloy is a veteran and currently works in business management supporting government organizations. Myers Mermel has an investment banking background and worked on successful campaigns. Christina Nolan was the U.S. attorney for Vermont and is currently an attorney in private practice.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCAX

Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
VERMONT STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy