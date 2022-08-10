Read full article on original website
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect Following Vehicle Pursuit
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a firearm crime following a vehicle pursuit. The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
SFGate
Five Arrested In Connection With Possession Of Loaded Gun, Other Crimes
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Men Arrested Armed Robbery in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek Police Department report that at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Rd. (Ygnacio Plaza) reported a victim was bleeding in the parking lot after an attempted robbery of their watch by two masked male suspects. The victim was reportedly struck with handguns...
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
thesfnews.com
Acie Green Arrested For Aggravated Assault And Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department after an aggravated assault and robbery that occurred on July 30. The SFPD reported at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned that a victim, a 25-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. The victim is still hospitalized, recovering from injuries.
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
sfstandard.com
SFPD Allegedly Shot at Fellow Officers in Pursuit of Man Firing Blanks
San Francisco police officers got into what was reported as a shootout with a suspect on Saturday they believed had a gun and was firing at them. But new information revealed in court Wednesday explains that two officers opened fire on a man who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis and was firing a pistol that only shot blanks.
San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico
SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
thesfnews.com
SFPD Make Arrest Resulting In Seizure Of Multiple Firearms
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested several people and seized multiple firearms as the result on August 4. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team served a search warrant on the unit block of Reuel Court. As officers were preparing...
SFGate
Police Investigation Happening At Lone Tree Way
BRENTWOOD (BCN) Brentwood police are asking the public to avoid the area of Lone Tree Way and the parking lot at 24-hour Fitness, where they are involved in an investigation early Thursday morning. Police noted in a 5:21 a.m. tweet that "There is no threat to public safety at this...
Hayward PD seeks help identifying homicide suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a press release from Hayward PD.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Evading
Story Originally Published by: American Police Department. “AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., August 8, 2022, 11 AM – On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, American Canyon Police arrested 48-year-old, James Spencer, for resisting arrest and evading, after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive. The incident occurred around 2pm.
SFGate
Police Seek Suspect In Armed Robbery And Assault On Tuesday Night
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are seeking a suspect that robbed and assaulted a man at gunpoint Tuesday evening. Police received a call at 9:08 p.m. from a man who said he had just been robbed while walking on St. Francis Drive near Caulfield Lane. The victim said he was approached from behind by one male subject who pushed him against a wall and pressed a suspected firearm into his back.
Solano County Sheriff to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
NBC Bay Area
Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD
A good Samaritan who was trying to identify two suspects he witnessed rob a female of her jewelry in Union City was shot by the suspects for following them, police announced Tuesday. The good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Aug. 3...
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital
OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
