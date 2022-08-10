Business: Walmart could enter streaming service

Walmart may be getting into the streaming business. The retailer is looking to add a large video streaming service to its Walmart+ membership program as it ramps up its competition with Amazon.

Walmart executives have held talks in recent weeks to discuss a streaming deal with executives at Disney, Comcast and Paramount Global. All three of those companies are looking to expand their distribution as competition for subscribers intensifies.

One of the hottest commodity exports coming out of Gulf ports these days may be wood pellets. Outbound volumes are running ahead of last year’s record pace of more than 7.4 million metric tons, as war cuts off supplies from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to European power plants that burn them instead of coal. The big winner has been Enviva, a Bethesda, Md.-based business that accounts for the bulk of U.S. wood-pellet exports.