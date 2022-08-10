Burlington committee eyes dissolution, allowing nonresidents to serve amid low membership

Lack of membership and desire to see a former member rejoin the council has prompted the Burlington Riverfront Advisory Committee to consider what its future will bring.

“Like all committees for the city of Burlington, we are having difficulty getting people for the Riverfront Advisory Committee,” Park Superintendent Ryan Gourley told committee members Monday during the committee's quarterly meeting at City Hall.

The Riverfront Advisory Committee is responsible for giving advice and recommendations on the riverfront to the city council as well as other city boards. These recommendations can include the usage of the area and advice for maintenance and upkeep, as well as how the city should go about developing the city-owned islands.

But on Monday, the committee's focus shifted to its own future as members considered whether to ask the city council to amend city code to remove residency requirements for committee members or dissolve the committee and have its duties instead transferred to the Parks Advisory Committee.

The committee has five seats, two of which are vacant, meaning each of its three members must attend every meeting to have a quorum.

This problem is not unique to the Riverfront Advisory Committee.

Burlington has 19 committees that advise the city council on a number of topics such as economic development and renewable energy.

As of July 6, 16 committee openings were listed on the city's website. Only the Riverfront Advisory Committee has enough openings to require all members to be present for a quorum to exist.

A change in city code could allow a former member to re-join, open seats to island residents

The committee lost a member following a move outside city limits.

Charlie Walsh served as one of the city’s representatives on the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport Board and on the Riverfront Advisory Committee for many years, but Walsh recently moved out of the Burlington city limits and thus had to resign from the committee and board in accordance with city code.

“Charlie Walsh has been a part of this committee for probably better than 35 years and I do not know how you take that experience off,” said Doug Smith, vice chair of the committee.

Smith pointed out that as a businessman, Walsh has a number of community that Smith said made Walsh an important member of the committee.

But it's not just about Walsh. Committee member Sally Parrott pointed out that there are a number of individuals who own cabins on Otter Island who utilize the riverfront but do not live in the city.

Such individuals have increased interest and expertise in the riverfront, but city code prevents them from serving.

All but one of the city committees require members to reside in the city of Burlington, the exception to this being the Renewable Energy Commission.

Gourley told the committee this was done to allow experts who live in the area but not necessarily Burlington to lend their expertise to the committee.

“If other committees can do it, I don’t see why we can’t,” Parrott said.

Tysland proposes dissolution of the committee

Gourley and Parks and Development Director Eric Tysland said another possible solution would be to dissolve the committee and move its responsibilities to the Parks Advisory Committee, whose members are assigned to one or more parks to check on regularly.

The Parks Advisory Committee, however, does not have any vacancies, meaning that unless seats were added, there would be no place on that committee for members of the Riverfront Advisory Committee.

Smith expressed his frustration that this plan might not include a provision to allow Walsh to begin serving on the committee, but Tysland pointed out that meetings are open to the public. This means that Walsh could attend meetings and lend his expertise, but he would not have a vote.

The Riverfront Advisory Committee committee is expected to meet in the next few weeks to discuss their options again and put the matter to vote.

The outcome of that vote will be taken to the city council as city committees are laid governed by city code, changes to which must be determined by the city council.