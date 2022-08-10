Read full article on original website
CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Signal AI, the leading global External Intelligence company, today announces that it has acquired US company KELP Inc., the first actionable platform for corporate reputation. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The healthcare industry is defined by reputation and trust. And through this acquisition Signal AI will now...
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has elevated Christopher Malone to chief financial officer, the company announced Thursday. Malone initially joined AMG in June as executive vice president and head of corporate development and will now assume the CFO title previously held on an interim basis by Bill Higgs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMG’s Weather Group division.
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
Digital transformation has increased healthcare access, but quality and consistency are lagging behind. A human touch – and some innovative thinking – can get us where we need to be. We weren’t prepared. But can you blame us?. The healthcare industry has gone digital faster than anyone...
– Cloudticity and Sapphire Health announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR to undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. – This first-ever strategic alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability,...
LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- JCPenney — the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families — announced today the appointment of Stephanie Plaines as the chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005524/en/ Stephanie Plaines joins JCPenney as chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. (Photo: Business Wire)
UPS Inc. said Monday it has acquired Italian health care provider Bomi Group for an undisclosed sum, a move that expands UPS’ global health care footprint by about 35%. Bomi will add about 4 million square feet of distribution space to the roughly 11 million square feet operated by UPS Healthcare, the company’s health care business. Bomi operates in 14 countries, with a focus on Europe and South America. It also operates 350 temperature-controlled vehicles.
U.K.’s leading digital healthcare company, Babylon Health, recently announced its second quarter (Q2) 2022 results, highlighting significant growth in the U.S. despite a $157 million loss during the period. Founded in 2013, the London-based digital-first health company made its foray into the U.S. via a $4.2 billion merger last...
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aderant, an industry leader of Business of Law and Practice of Law technology solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of viGlobal, which ranks number one amongst law firms, and is a leading provider of people management software in the professional services market. How law firms attract and manage their people directly correlates to how effectively they manage matters and service clients. Therefore, the viGlobal platform is a natural fit to join the growing Aderant product suite with the purpose of helping law firms run better businesses across-the-board.
Based on DESTINY-Lung02 results which showed Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca’s ENHERTU reported a confirmed objective response rate of 57.7% in patients with HER2 mutant disease. Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and AstraZeneca’s (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with...
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Just 16% of hospitals are fully compliant with a federal price transparency law more than a year after it went into effect, a healthcare consumer advocacy group said Tuesday. The CMS regulation requires hospitals to post pricing information for items and services online in a consumer-friendly format to help patients explore options.
We all know that it has been a tough few years for the aeronautics industry. First of all, the global outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 severely impacted the business. Indeed, with health and border restrictions most of the flights were cancelled. Airline companies had to issue a lot of debt in order to survive. Now in the second part of 2022, flights are starting to resume back to usual, but the impact can still be felt.
Consumers have become increasingly reliant on digital banking channels since 2020, forcing financial institutions (FIs) to prioritize secure and convenient digital customer experiences. At the same time, even as consumers move to digital banking channels, criminals are responding with increased incidences of digital fraud and security breaches. Identity fraud rose 79% in 2021, while unprecedented levels of data breaches led to the exposure of personally identifiable information (PII) for approximately 300 million victims.
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
On Oct. 12, 2021, GXO Logistics Chief Investment Officer Mark Manduca laid out the argument for why the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm represented a new breed of logistics company. “This is a hard business to wrap your head around. There is no company out there that is scalable contract logistics,” he...
