The Associated Press

Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
Nerdy Announces Appointment of Stuart Udell, Accomplished EdTech Executive, to Its Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), parent company of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced the appointment of Stuart Udell to the company’s Board of Directors. Udell brings extensive Education industry experience to the board, including previous CEO roles at Achieve3000, K12 Inc. (now Stride, Inc.), Catapult Learning, and Penn Foster. Udell’s appointment comes as the company continues to expand Varsity Tutors for Schools, a suite of offerings designed specifically to provide supplemental support to school districts across the country online at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005246/en/ Nerdy announces appointment of Stuart Udell, accomplished EdTech executive, to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune

Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream

A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Sweenie Manufacturing’s Diane Walker on Nearshoring, Niche Markets & Navigating Disruption

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Diane Walker, sourcing and production director at New York City’s swim and activewear design and production firm Sweenie Manufacturing, discusses what her company looks for in new clients and the benefits of Western Hemisphere production. Name: Diane Walker Title: Sourcing and production director Company: Sweenie Manufacturing Corporation What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Most clients want to know how...
WWD

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Gucci is recognizing and financially supporting 12 organizations and 12 students with its Changemakers Awards. The Italian luxury brand on Friday revealed the third round of recipients for its Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program, including 12 nonprofit recipients that will receive a grant for $50,000 each for a one-year funding cycle and 12 scholarship recipients who will receive an academic scholarship for up to $20,000, as well as mentorship and a six-week-long virtual internship opportunity through Gucci America.
TheWrap

Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion Department Seeks Applicants for First International Writers Program

Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) department announced on Wednesday the opening of applications for three of its writers programs, including the brand new international Universal Global Writers Program. The Universal Global Writers Program, which marks GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both...
freightwaves.com

UPS acquires Italian health care provider

UPS Inc. said Monday it has acquired Italian health care provider Bomi Group for an undisclosed sum, a move that expands UPS’ global health care footprint by about 35%. Bomi will add about 4 million square feet of distribution space to the roughly 11 million square feet operated by UPS Healthcare, the company’s health care business. Bomi operates in 14 countries, with a focus on Europe and South America. It also operates 350 temperature-controlled vehicles.
Cheddar News

Prioritizing Mental Health at Work; Supporting Small-Scale Coffee Farmers

On this episode of ChedHER:CEO of Delivering breaks down how employers can create a culture of happiness and humanity; Founder & CEO of Caribbrew explains ways that the company is supporting small-scale farmers in Haiti; VP & Senior Business Consultant at Chase discusses the recent rise in Black entrepreneurship across cities in the U.S., and what resources the firm has to offer those looking to start a business.
Elliot Rhodes

The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.

