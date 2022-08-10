Read full article on original website
Related
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
Nerdy Announces Appointment of Stuart Udell, Accomplished EdTech Executive, to Its Board of Directors
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), parent company of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced the appointment of Stuart Udell to the company’s Board of Directors. Udell brings extensive Education industry experience to the board, including previous CEO roles at Achieve3000, K12 Inc. (now Stride, Inc.), Catapult Learning, and Penn Foster. Udell’s appointment comes as the company continues to expand Varsity Tutors for Schools, a suite of offerings designed specifically to provide supplemental support to school districts across the country online at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005246/en/ Nerdy announces appointment of Stuart Udell, accomplished EdTech executive, to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream
A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
Upstream Focus: Sweenie Manufacturing’s Diane Walker on Nearshoring, Niche Markets & Navigating Disruption
Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Diane Walker, sourcing and production director at New York City’s swim and activewear design and production firm Sweenie Manufacturing, discusses what her company looks for in new clients and the benefits of Western Hemisphere production. Name: Diane Walker Title: Sourcing and production director Company: Sweenie Manufacturing Corporation What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Most clients want to know how...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients
Gucci is recognizing and financially supporting 12 organizations and 12 students with its Changemakers Awards. The Italian luxury brand on Friday revealed the third round of recipients for its Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program, including 12 nonprofit recipients that will receive a grant for $50,000 each for a one-year funding cycle and 12 scholarship recipients who will receive an academic scholarship for up to $20,000, as well as mentorship and a six-week-long virtual internship opportunity through Gucci America.
This Healthcare Entrepreneur Overcame a Speech Impediment and Created An Earphone System For Musicians
You can count on Dr. J! Drake does. From an audiologist and entrepreneur to a TV personality, Dr. Lana Joseph-Ford is an architect in the healthcare industry. Her ambitious efforts in promoting hearing loss awareness, advocating for musicians’ health, and empowering women to better health, are a testament to her journey.
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion Department Seeks Applicants for First International Writers Program
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) department announced on Wednesday the opening of applications for three of its writers programs, including the brand new international Universal Global Writers Program. The Universal Global Writers Program, which marks GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both...
freightwaves.com
UPS acquires Italian health care provider
UPS Inc. said Monday it has acquired Italian health care provider Bomi Group for an undisclosed sum, a move that expands UPS’ global health care footprint by about 35%. Bomi will add about 4 million square feet of distribution space to the roughly 11 million square feet operated by UPS Healthcare, the company’s health care business. Bomi operates in 14 countries, with a focus on Europe and South America. It also operates 350 temperature-controlled vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prioritizing Mental Health at Work; Supporting Small-Scale Coffee Farmers
On this episode of ChedHER:CEO of Delivering breaks down how employers can create a culture of happiness and humanity; Founder & CEO of Caribbrew explains ways that the company is supporting small-scale farmers in Haiti; VP & Senior Business Consultant at Chase discusses the recent rise in Black entrepreneurship across cities in the U.S., and what resources the firm has to offer those looking to start a business.
Extensive Research and Analysis of Creating a new business.
Have you made the important decision to start your own business and you don’t know where to start and what are the steps to follow?. The Labreco team is by your side to support you every step of the way!
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
Comments / 0