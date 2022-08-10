Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Full Sturgeon Supermoon
Street flooding possible for some again on Thursday. Doppler indicated some areas of the Westbank and New Orleans got over 4" of rain. Some of that rain fell in areas that had heavy rain Monday and Tuesday. The ground is saturated, so additional rain will run off quickly. It's a marginal risk excessive rainfall Thursday and Friday. Look up Thursday night for the Full Sturgeon Supermoon. It's the last Supermoon this year. The Perseid Meteor Shower also peaks Friday and Saturday mornings. The bright moon will make it difficult to see the meteors, so put your back to the moon. About 10-20 meteors possible an hour. Clouds will also be an issue...It's worth trying to see though! Rain chances are a little lower Saturday and Sunday, but still expect scattered activity. Hotter the first of the week.
WDSU
Flash Flood Warning for Greater New Orleans Area
NEW ORLEANS — Flash Flood Warning until 4 pm this afternoon for north central Jefferson Parish, southwestern Orleans Parish, and northwestern Plaquemines Parish. Impacts: Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, areas of poor drainage and low lying areas. Rain rates began as 7.2 to 5.5" inches per hour. 1.5-3.0" inches of rain has fallen. Interstates into New Orleans have been backed up -- making quick travel into Downtown New Orleans difficult. An excessive rainfall risk will remain in effect as a slight chance for continued flash flooding into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday have excessive rainfall risks as marginal (low) for flash flooding for now. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Norco area until 4:30 pm today.
fox8live.com
Zack: Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the storm chances the next few days as a tropical wave interacts with a cold front over the area leading to some wet periods. Now I do want to highlight the fact that it’s not going to rain all day, every day through the end of this week. There will be some stormy periods, especially along the coast. Rain coverage through Friday looks to be around 60-70% and even if you miss the rain, clouds are likely going to keep you “cooler’”. Highs stay in the middle to upper 80s.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
WDSU
More storms in the forecast for New Orleans as we head back to school
No changes here. Another day with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a likely chance of thunderstorms, and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. If the kids are back to school today, think about packing some rain gear in the backpack before they're out the door. A few isolated...
Flash Flood Warning issued for N.O. metro area
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of the New Orleans Metro until 4:00 p.m. today. The threat of potential heavy rain could bring street flooding to low-lying areas.
Hurricane season ramping up and it is time to stay vigilant with your emergency plans
During the months of August through October, hurricane activity could ramp up which is why now is a better time than ever to be prepared.
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway
Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
French Truck Coffee owner’s frustration brewing towards Entergy after losing power multiple times
Now a local coffee shop---French Truck Coffee Shop in Mid-City says Entergy can't even keep their lights on.
WDSU
Grand Isle insurance hits record highs, 7 town buildings have no wind insurance
GRAND ISLE, La. — It is often the first part of the state to feel the fury of a hurricane, Grand Isle. The town is facing a new, scary issue as hurricane season peaks. WDSU Investigates found out that seven city-owned buildings have zero wind insurance. Grand Isle's mayor...
NOLA.com
$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures
Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
½ service, same price, for NOLA residents' trash pickup
Hey, New Orleans – if you have been wondering when the city would reinstate twice-weekly trash pickup, wonder no more: it won’t. City sanitation director Matt Torri says once-a-week pickup will now be the norm.
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]
theadvocate.com
Letters: Raining cinderblocks? Why does it take New Orleans so long to heed safety?
When the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed, the remaining structure was demolished in less than three weeks, due to safety concerns. In New Orleans, it took 17 months for the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel to be officially demolished. And the Plaza Tower, 20 years after being reported...
fox8live.com
Poydras Street pothole causes traffic headache for downtown commuters; City says S&WB must repair leak
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Water gushing from a massive pothole on Poydras Street is causing major traffic issues in downtown New Orleans. Drivers must carefully navigate the busy street because of the crater. A spokesperson for the City of New Orleans said the Department of Public Works inspected the location...
NOLA.com
Parents of man who drowned at Pearl River dam sue the Corps of Engineers
The parents of a man who drowned after becoming trapped beneath a dam on the Pearl River in 2020 have filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency failed to remove or modify the dam despite knowing its dangerous history. Michael and Bridget Golden of Covington...
NOLA.com
Entergy New Orleans customers will get $10.2 million bill for power plant outage, utility says
From the shutdown of a massive nuclear power station in Mississippi to brief blackouts caused by squirrels, Entergy New Orleans reliability big and small was put under a microscope at a City Council hearing Wednesday. For the first time, utility officials explained what led to a month-long outage at the...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: NOLA East street issues
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board over access to public records. Former Louisiana State Trooper exposed in Zurik investigation pleads guilty.
Here's how to get Entergy's $150 bill credit
NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change. But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket. "I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.
Lightning strike causes Slidell house fire, St. Tammany officials report
According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Facebook page, the fire broke out on Monaco Drive as heavy thunderstorms passed through the Slidell area on Monday afternoon.
