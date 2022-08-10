ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Full Sturgeon Supermoon

Street flooding possible for some again on Thursday. Doppler indicated some areas of the Westbank and New Orleans got over 4" of rain. Some of that rain fell in areas that had heavy rain Monday and Tuesday. The ground is saturated, so additional rain will run off quickly. It's a marginal risk excessive rainfall Thursday and Friday. Look up Thursday night for the Full Sturgeon Supermoon. It's the last Supermoon this year. The Perseid Meteor Shower also peaks Friday and Saturday mornings. The bright moon will make it difficult to see the meteors, so put your back to the moon. About 10-20 meteors possible an hour. Clouds will also be an issue...It's worth trying to see though! Rain chances are a little lower Saturday and Sunday, but still expect scattered activity. Hotter the first of the week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Flash Flood Warning for Greater New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS — Flash Flood Warning until 4 pm this afternoon for north central Jefferson Parish, southwestern Orleans Parish, and northwestern Plaquemines Parish. Impacts: Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, areas of poor drainage and low lying areas. Rain rates began as 7.2 to 5.5" inches per hour. 1.5-3.0" inches of rain has fallen. Interstates into New Orleans have been backed up -- making quick travel into Downtown New Orleans difficult. An excessive rainfall risk will remain in effect as a slight chance for continued flash flooding into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday have excessive rainfall risks as marginal (low) for flash flooding for now. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Norco area until 4:30 pm today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Zack: Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the storm chances the next few days as a tropical wave interacts with a cold front over the area leading to some wet periods. Now I do want to highlight the fact that it’s not going to rain all day, every day through the end of this week. There will be some stormy periods, especially along the coast. Rain coverage through Friday looks to be around 60-70% and even if you miss the rain, clouds are likely going to keep you “cooler’”. Highs stay in the middle to upper 80s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
MANDEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Wdsu Com
NOLA.com

$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures

Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL

Here's how to get Entergy's $150 bill credit

NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change. But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket. "I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy