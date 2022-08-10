Street flooding possible for some again on Thursday. Doppler indicated some areas of the Westbank and New Orleans got over 4" of rain. Some of that rain fell in areas that had heavy rain Monday and Tuesday. The ground is saturated, so additional rain will run off quickly. It's a marginal risk excessive rainfall Thursday and Friday. Look up Thursday night for the Full Sturgeon Supermoon. It's the last Supermoon this year. The Perseid Meteor Shower also peaks Friday and Saturday mornings. The bright moon will make it difficult to see the meteors, so put your back to the moon. About 10-20 meteors possible an hour. Clouds will also be an issue...It's worth trying to see though! Rain chances are a little lower Saturday and Sunday, but still expect scattered activity. Hotter the first of the week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO