Journal Inquirer
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday as the government got a second opportunity to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election.
Rockville General gets poor marks
VERNON — Rockville General Hospital has been rated two stars out of a possible five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a July report from the federal agency. The rating summarizes information on various aspects of hospital quality into one single star rating, according...
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days.
MUSIC: Local concerts to feature country, rock, and more
VERNON — Nashville Artist Ray Fulcher returns to the Rockville Elks Club on Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Fulcher has written and co-written quite a few songs for Luke Combs such as “When It Rains It Pours,” “Does to Me,” and “Lovin’ On You,” which all went to Number 1 on the charts. He recently put out a new CD titled “Spray Painted Line.”
