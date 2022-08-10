VERNON — Nashville Artist Ray Fulcher returns to the Rockville Elks Club on Saturday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Fulcher has written and co-written quite a few songs for Luke Combs such as “When It Rains It Pours,” “Does to Me,” and “Lovin’ On You,” which all went to Number 1 on the charts. He recently put out a new CD titled “Spray Painted Line.”

VERNON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO