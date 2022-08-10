ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man arrested for carrying gun at Roosevelt CTA station: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JE5L9_0hBfx46q00

A 22-year-old Chicago man was arrested early Tuesday morning for carrying a gun at the Roosevelt CTA station, according to CPD.

Erion Harrington has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; criminal damage to government property, worth between $10,000 and $100,000; and trespassing on CTA property.

Chicago police said Harrington was seen on the Roosevelt CTA platform clutching onto his waistband area, appearing to be concealing a firearm, just before 1:10 a.m. in the 1100-block of South State Street.

RELATED: CTA stabbing: Man seriously hurt after Red Line argument spills onto Fullerton platform

He tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by the Public Transportation Tactical Team, CPD said.

A weapon was recovered, according to Chicago police.

He's next due in court Monday.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Chicago Police#Old Chicago#Cta#Red Line
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe. At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Little Village alley

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens wounded after shooting in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers are wounded after a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday evening.It happened around 7:58 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Trumbell.Police say the teens were in a car when an unknown male fired shots. A 16-year-old girl was grazed in the head and dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with They both went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and are expected to be okay.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy