Austin police investigating homicide off Oltorf Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin. Police said at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting after multiple calls came in from an apartment complex off Oltorf. APD said officers arrived quickly and performed life-saving...
Motorcyclist involved in Austin officer shooting identified
The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.
Austin police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two separate shootings early Thursday morning, one in Downtown Austin and one in Central Austin. APD said it received calls that someone was shot at 600 Neches Street, near Seventh Street, at around 3 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Bastrop County wildfire reaches 700 acres, forward progress stopped
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Pine Pond Fire is 700 acres and 10% contained as of Friday afternoon. It started Thursday afternoon in the 580 block of Old Antioch Road. Its location is close to a fire called the Midnight Fire that happened last week.
Pine Pond fire burns in Bastrop County
The Pine Pond fire is burning about 45 miles southeast of Austin near Smithville. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the latest on the wildfire.
Family of grandmother killed in Williamson County homicide victim speaks
The family of a woman who was killed outside of Florence last week will share details in a press conference Thursday morning.
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
5 indicted in friend’s 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
Five people were indicted in the death of their friend who was killed after falling off a boat in Lake Travis in October 2019, according to court documents obtained by KXAN.
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
Gun violence trends in Austin
According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there's a common thread behind what's prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?
AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
Austin PD: Teen beat man to death with baseball bat
Police said they're investigating a homicide after they found a man dead Wednesday from "blunt force trauma to the head" outside of a store in north Austin.
Affidavit: Woman accused of threatening daycare staff, said ‘God was going to kill them’
Police arrested a woman earlier this month after she was accused of threatening a daycare and claiming that the staff was molesting children, and that "God was going to kill them."
Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
Williamson County lauds parks department project team, employees of the year
Williamson County Commissioners Court recognized the services of WilCo’s exceptional employees in the Aug. 9 court meeting at the county courthouse, 710 Main St., Georgetown. From left front are: Johnny Grimaldo, Tanya Kunz, Kimberly Farris and Julie Kiley. From back left are: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Connie Odom/Williamson County Commissioners Court)
Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year
AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-11, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-11, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wildfire in Bastrop County burns hundreds of acres
Fire operations continue as crews work to contain the Pine Pond Fire. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details.
320-acre wildfire in Bastrop County now 10% contained
BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has grown to 320 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is around 10% contained as of Friday morning. The Pine Pond fire was first reported Thursday afternoon just before...
