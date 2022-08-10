ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide off Oltorf Street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin. Police said at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting after multiple calls came in from an apartment complex off Oltorf. APD said officers arrived quickly and performed life-saving...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two separate shootings early Thursday morning, one in Downtown Austin and one in Central Austin. APD said it received calls that someone was shot at 600 Neches Street, near Seventh Street, at around 3 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
Hutto, TX
Hutto, TX
Crime & Safety
KVUE

LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?

AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County lauds parks department project team, employees of the year

Williamson County Commissioners Court recognized the services of WilCo’s exceptional employees in the Aug. 9 court meeting at the county courthouse, 710 Main St., Georgetown. From left front are: Johnny Grimaldo, Tanya Kunz, Kimberly Farris and Julie Kiley. From back left are: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Connie Odom/Williamson County Commissioners Court)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Central Texas parents share concerns ahead of the upcoming school year

AUSTIN, Texas — A global pandemic, a school shooting, and a shortage of teachers are all issues shaping the upcoming school year. For some, it's a lot to digest. Lauren Clark is a parent to a rising kindergartener over at Austin ISD. While she's excited about this big milestone in her child's life, she also worries about safety.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 6-11, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 6-11, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

320-acre wildfire in Bastrop County now 10% contained

BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has grown to 320 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is around 10% contained as of Friday morning. The Pine Pond fire was first reported Thursday afternoon just before...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

