Read full article on original website
Peter Pickering
3d ago
More talent then stability.. you get him but how long before he becomes disinterested and decides it's your fault not his and wants to move on .
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday. LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would. Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic...
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"
Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Jason Williams Picks LeBron James As The GOAT, But Says He Would Pick Michael Jordan If He Needs A Win Tonight Or A Bucket Right Now
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan seems like a never-ending one. Be it fans debating on Twitter or even the mainstream media, the GOAT debate has been a regular feature for some time. While players like Kobe Bryant and others have been mentioned at times, the two...
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
Patrick Beverley has message for Timberwolves after trade
Patrick Beverley is actually sounding very un-Patrick Beverley this week. The new Utah Jazz guard recently went live on Instagram and spoke about his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota traded Beverley earlier this summer as part of the Rudy Gobert blockbuster deal. Beverley had spent just one season with the Timberwolves.
BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are signing Willie Cauley-Stein. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2