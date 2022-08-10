Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick Explains Patriots Offensive Gameplan Last Night
Last night, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lost their preseason opener in a 23-21 defeat to the New York Giants. Throughout the loss, two offensive assistants — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — took turns with offensive play calling duties. Belichick explained that the Patriots coaching...
Report: Tom Brady Was Close to Joining Buccaneers Rival
According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, had Drew Brees retired a year earlier, then Tom Brady would have joined the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2020.
New England Patriots: The 5 Most Underrated Players in History
Where does 15-year veteran Troy Brown rank on our list of underrated New England Patriots players? The post New England Patriots: The 5 Most Underrated Players in History appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Falcons 1st-round pick Drake London leaves preseason debut with knee injury
Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London suffered a knee injury in Friday night’s preseason opener, and will not return to the game, the team announced. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, London is expected to have a featured role in the Falcons’ offense this year, bringing an impressive blend of size, length, athleticism and physicality to the passing game.
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
Patriots vs. Giants: 3 To Watch - DEFENSE
As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the New York Giants, Patriots Country highlights three defensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.
Robert Griffin III Names "Key" To Chiefs Winning Super Bowl
For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's Super Bowl or bust every year they take the field. But with superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaving the squad earlier this offseason, the Chiefs have a tougher battle to a title this coming season. According to NFL analyst Robert Griffin...
Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick
Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
Astros OF Brantley shelved by season-ending shoulder surgery
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after he had right shoulder surgery. The 35-year-old Brantley hasn’t appeared in a big league game since June 26. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract. “There were a lot of different avenues that were taken to try to get Michael back on the field in time for the end of the season,” general manager James Click said Friday, “and ultimately, after consultation with our trainers and doctors, we ultimately came to the conclusion that this was the right path for him long-term for his health.” The loss of the sweet-swinging Brantley is a big blow for AL West-leading Houston. The five-time All-Star is a .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 regular-season games.
