Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens 'Revenge Tour' Takes Shape This Week Vs. Titans

The Ravens kick off their 27th year when they open the 2022 NFL preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Here are some notes about last season's finish as the Ravens look to rebound and get back in the playoffs.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh may have just found Ravens next Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta (and Ozzie Newsome before him) are masters of the NFL draft. An average Ravens draft just seems to be smarter and better than any other organization’s. After the first Ravens preseason game, it seems like the franchise’s brain trust may have struck again. Fourth-round […] The post John Harbaugh may have just found Ravens next Mark Andrews appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Malik Willis shines in Titans debut vs. Ravens | THE HERD

Malik Willis had an eye-grabbing NFL debut, completing six of his 11 passes for 145 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Liberty product raised a few questions about his game heading into the 2022 NFL Draft but Colin Cowherd defends him and breaks down his confidence in the mobile QB.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills

The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to start their preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. For the fans hoping to see new quarterback Matt Ryan, they are in luck. Head coach Frank Reich announced that he will play briefly. “[Ryan will] play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via the […] The post Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Reports: QB Malik Willis starting preseason opener vs. Ravens

Rookie Malik Willis will be the starting quarterback when the Tennessee Titans open the preseason against the host Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. Willis, a third-round pick out of Liberty, is competing with Logan Woodside for the backup job behind starter Ryan Tannehill. Willis, 23, is...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Extend Wild Preseason Winning Streak: NFL Fans React

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their massive preseason winning streak to 21 consecutive games. They took down the Tennessee Titans, 23-10 after scoring 16 unanswered points. They were once down 10-7 in the second quarter before the defense started to tighten things up. Baltimore hasn't lost a preseason game since...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Titans vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens will square off in their opening preseason matchup on Thursday night in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Titans-Ravens prediction and pick we have laid out below. Too bad that this is only the preseason because […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Titans vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

A 20-Game Preseason Winning Streak Is On The Line Tonight

Later tonight, the Baltimore Ravens will open the 2022 preseason schedule with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans. While the game ultimately doesn't have any real consequences, there is an interesting consolation to be won by the Ravens. The Baltimore organization has a chance to extend its all-time NFL record...
BALTIMORE, MD

