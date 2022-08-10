ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Lifestyle, pay in independent baseball a far cry from the major leagues

FLORENCE, Ky. — Multimillion dollar contracts signed by the top baseball, football and basketball players could make even the average person’s jaw drop. But life is not as glamorous as one might assume for many professional athletes who haven’t quite reached the highest level. In fact, some...
FLORENCE, KY
Sports
wnewsj.com

Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville

Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament. The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll. Money...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
cincymusic.com

REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live

The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
Fox 19

Cool and Comfortable Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will be dry and pleasant with cool weather in the morning and afternoon sun. Rain will become likely late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rain could be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible too. Monday begins with cloudy skies and clearing in the...
Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
educationsnapshots.com

Winton Woods South Campus

SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
CINCINNATI, OH

