Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Four-Star 2024 UC Target Transferring to Link Academy
UC's current staff has experience recruiting players from Link Academy.
spectrumnews1.com
Lifestyle, pay in independent baseball a far cry from the major leagues
FLORENCE, Ky. — Multimillion dollar contracts signed by the top baseball, football and basketball players could make even the average person’s jaw drop. But life is not as glamorous as one might assume for many professional athletes who haven’t quite reached the highest level. In fact, some...
WKRC
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
bcsnn.com
Cincinnati Bearcats Football is Loaded with Some "Freaks" According to Bruce Feldman
The University of Cincinnati football team has continued its famed toughness reputation into the 2022 season with Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker and Josh Whyle earning recognition on Bruce Feldman's "College Football Freaks" list. The two-decade tradition spotlights players who generated buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities...
wnewsj.com
Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville
Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament. The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll. Money...
linknky.com
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
linknky.com
NewCath’s Breds with a head start in Class A football, new-look Brossart has something to prove
LINK nky’s preview of the NKY high school football season continues with this look at local Class 1A teams. Breds can throw it but moving on in Class A will come down to defense. Not a lot of mystery here in Class 1A here. Just start where 2021 left...
Fox 19
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ new naming rights deal with Paycor could bring in millions for the team as it looks to resign a talented crop of young players including quarterback Joe Burrow. But Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece takes issue with one facet of the deal: the county’s cut.
spectrumnews1.com
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'
“Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.” That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.
Already one of the wettest Augusts in Cincinnati's history
It has been a very wet start to the month of August, in fact it is record breaking. It has been the wettest first nine days on record in August and we may have more on the way.
WKRC
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
cincymusic.com
REVIEW: The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at Riverfront Live
The Dead South and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band packed ‘em at Thursday’s show at Riverfront Live. I arrived towards the end of the opening band’s set and had to park in the overflow parking lot across the street. This is the first time in all of my years attending shows at Riverfront Live that I’ve seen such a packed show. To see that a show bring this many people out on a Thursday night, I knew I was in for something special.
Fox 19
Cool and Comfortable Weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will be dry and pleasant with cool weather in the morning and afternoon sun. Rain will become likely late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Rain could be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible too. Monday begins with cloudy skies and clearing in the...
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
educationsnapshots.com
Winton Woods South Campus
SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
WCPO
'Label:Less,' brainchild of Lea and Drew Lachey, tackles discrimination and uncomfortable conversations
CINCINNATI — A special set of performances are taking place this week only in an unexpected location. Inside the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, a crowd watches "Label:Less," a production and brainchild of former 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey and his wife, Lea. "This is special," Lea Lachey said.
