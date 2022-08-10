Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
elizabethton.com
For Cyclones, it’s about playing to regain the crown
For many teams winning a state championship is the ultimate goal however if you happen to be the Elizabethton Cyclones, it’s about working to continue to put oneself into position to keep competing for the top spot in football in Class 4-A year after year. Elizabethton has been to...
elizabethton.com
ETSU football ranked No. 11 in Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 Poll
JOHNSON CITY – Coming off a historic 2021 season, the ETSU football team was ranked No. 11 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 Poll as the media publication announced its preseason rankings on Monday. The Buccaneers, who celebrated a Southern Conference championship season that saw the Blue and...
elizabethton.com
Jr. Cyclones open season with heart-throbbing win over Jr. Vikings
BRISTOL – If the opening game of the 2022 Middle School football season was any indication for followers of the T.A. Dugger Jr. High Cyclones, one might consider bringing a tank of oxygen and some smelling salts with them to the games. Coming up with a key goal line...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cartercountysports.com
Elizabethton To Compete In 5Star Preps Jamboree
Elizabethton will get a dress rehearsal on Thursday evening. The Cyclones will compete in the 5Star Preps Jamboree at Carson Newman Thursday evening at 6p. Elizabethton will open the event by taking on CAK in the first sessions. Following the Cyclones and Warriors, Greeneville will take on Clinton in the...
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
elizabethton.com
Jr. Cyclone JV comes up short on road at Bristol
BRISTOL – The T.A. Dugger JV football team was looking to repeat the outcome of the varsity’s contest by downing the home standing Tennessee Middle JV team. However, that wouldn’t be the case as the Jr. Vikings made a 16-6 first half lead hold up to fend off the Jr. Cyclones in the second half to take a 16-12 victory inside the Stone Castle in Bristol.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Ferrell was a man for all seasons at Science Hill
A relaxed man at the Cottage, a former Johnson City watering hole, once said Randy Ferrell was a poor man’s Steve Spurrier. And Ferrell would certainly have taken it as the compliment it was intended to be. Ferrell played quarterback, pitcher, shortstop and point guard while piling up victories...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elizabethton, August 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Daniel Boone High School soccer team will have a game with Elizabethton High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
cartercountysports.com
Three County Teams To Compete In Jamboree At Chuckey-Doak
Three Carter County teams will participate in a Tri-County Jamboree on Friday night. Cloudland, Hampton, and Unaka will join North Greene, Johnson County, West Greene, South Greene, and Chuckey-Doak in jamboree action on Friday at Chuckey-Doak High School. The action starts at 6p. In addition to football action, the cheerleading...
elizabethton.com
Jamie L. Oliver
Jamie L. Oliver, 76, of Watauga, went to join her loving parents, Harmon and Connie “Carma” Oliver, on the streets of heaven Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Jamie was a very soft spoken and kind woman who loved caring for all animals and her family. She never married or had children of her own but continually helped in raising not only her nieces and nephews, but also helped in raising her great-nieces and nephews.
elizabethton.com
BACK TO CLASS
Smiling faces and happy teachers greeted students as they returned to classes at Carter County Schools on Thursday. Director of Schools Dr. Brandon Carpenter told the school board on Thursday that the beginning of school went smoothly and overall enrollment appears to have increased based on first day of school attendance numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Judy Garland Lipford
Judy Garland Lipford, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Haskell and Frances O’Quinn Garland. Judy was a retired employee of Kerr Drug Pharmacy and the Cafeteria Department of the Elizabethton...
elizabethton.com
Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis
Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover and Jennie Pierce Jenkins. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States...
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton First Presbyterian will celebrate 240th anniversary in Sunday service at park
The first historical record of a Presbyterian Church service in Carter County was listed in the Hanover Presbytery, dated Oct. 25, 1782, when Samuel Houston (the uncle of the Sam Houston who would become governor of Tennessee and president of the Texas Republic) led a church service at Fort Watauga.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26 NE Tennessee July COVID deaths highest total in four months, hospitalizations double
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals roughly doubled during July and the month saw the highest COVID death count in Northeast Tennessee since March. The data from Ballad and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) show the virus continues to have at least some severe […]
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
elizabethton.com
A tribute to Erik Anderson and his volunteerism
I met Erik Anderson a couple of years after the Carter County/Elizabethton Foundation was organized primarily by Helen Wilson. Helen, a local lawyer, and possibly one other person had just saved the Taylor Home (Sabine Hill) from demolition due to the landowner wanting to build condominiums on the site. Helen Wilson set about recruiting people from the community who had shown they would work in fundraising to help finance projects developed by other non-profit organizations. I suggested and organized a golf fundraiser which after a couple of years had money to give to non-profits or community efforts such as the signage for the Green Hill Cemetery and the signage for the original bike trail at Hampton.
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 15-19: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; ELVIS – The Great Performance. Celebrate the musical legend Elvis with us as we watch some of his greatest music videos, 10 a.m.; Lunch — Chicken Pot Pie, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
Comments / 0