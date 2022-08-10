ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Report: ETSU coach kicked players off team for alleged same-sex relationship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting. Those […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

For Cyclones, it's about playing to regain the crown

For many teams winning a state championship is the ultimate goal however if you happen to be the Elizabethton Cyclones, it’s about working to continue to put oneself into position to keep competing for the top spot in football in Class 4-A year after year. Elizabethton has been to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

ETSU football ranked No. 11 in Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 Poll

JOHNSON CITY – Coming off a historic 2021 season, the ETSU football team was ranked No. 11 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 Poll as the media publication announced its preseason rankings on Monday. The Buccaneers, who celebrated a Southern Conference championship season that saw the Blue and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Jr. Cyclones open season with heart-throbbing win over Jr. Vikings

BRISTOL – If the opening game of the 2022 Middle School football season was any indication for followers of the T.A. Dugger Jr. High Cyclones, one might consider bringing a tank of oxygen and some smelling salts with them to the games. Coming up with a key goal line...
BRISTOL, TN
cartercountysports.com

Elizabethton To Compete In 5Star Preps Jamboree

Elizabethton will get a dress rehearsal on Thursday evening. The Cyclones will compete in the 5Star Preps Jamboree at Carson Newman Thursday evening at 6p. Elizabethton will open the event by taking on CAK in the first sessions. Following the Cyclones and Warriors, Greeneville will take on Clinton in the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Jr. Cyclone JV comes up short on road at Bristol

BRISTOL – The T.A. Dugger JV football team was looking to repeat the outcome of the varsity’s contest by downing the home standing Tennessee Middle JV team. However, that wouldn’t be the case as the Jr. Vikings made a 16-6 first half lead hold up to fend off the Jr. Cyclones in the second half to take a 16-12 victory inside the Stone Castle in Bristol.
BRISTOL, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Ferrell was a man for all seasons at Science Hill

A relaxed man at the Cottage, a former Johnson City watering hole, once said Randy Ferrell was a poor man’s Steve Spurrier. And Ferrell would certainly have taken it as the compliment it was intended to be. Ferrell played quarterback, pitcher, shortstop and point guard while piling up victories...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cartercountysports.com

Three County Teams To Compete In Jamboree At Chuckey-Doak

Three Carter County teams will participate in a Tri-County Jamboree on Friday night. Cloudland, Hampton, and Unaka will join North Greene, Johnson County, West Greene, South Greene, and Chuckey-Doak in jamboree action on Friday at Chuckey-Doak High School. The action starts at 6p. In addition to football action, the cheerleading...
CHUCKEY, TN
elizabethton.com

Jamie L. Oliver

Jamie L. Oliver, 76, of Watauga, went to join her loving parents, Harmon and Connie “Carma” Oliver, on the streets of heaven Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Jamie was a very soft spoken and kind woman who loved caring for all animals and her family. She never married or had children of her own but continually helped in raising not only her nieces and nephews, but also helped in raising her great-nieces and nephews.
WATAUGA, TN
elizabethton.com

BACK TO CLASS

Smiling faces and happy teachers greeted students as they returned to classes at Carter County Schools on Thursday. Director of Schools Dr. Brandon Carpenter told the school board on Thursday that the beginning of school went smoothly and overall enrollment appears to have increased based on first day of school attendance numbers.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Judy Garland Lipford

Judy Garland Lipford, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Haskell and Frances O’Quinn Garland. Judy was a retired employee of Kerr Drug Pharmacy and the Cafeteria Department of the Elizabethton...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis

Iris Marie Jenkins Ellis, 99, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, she was born April 11, 1923 to the late Stover and Jennie Pierce Jenkins. Iris was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She served in the United States...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett's Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

A tribute to Erik Anderson and his volunteerism

I met Erik Anderson a couple of years after the Carter County/Elizabethton Foundation was organized primarily by Helen Wilson. Helen, a local lawyer, and possibly one other person had just saved the Taylor Home (Sabine Hill) from demolition due to the landowner wanting to build condominiums on the site. Helen Wilson set about recruiting people from the community who had shown they would work in fundraising to help finance projects developed by other non-profit organizations. I suggested and organized a golf fundraiser which after a couple of years had money to give to non-profits or community efforts such as the signage for the Green Hill Cemetery and the signage for the original bike trail at Hampton.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule

Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 15-19: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; ELVIS – The Great Performance. Celebrate the musical legend Elvis with us as we watch some of his greatest music videos, 10 a.m.; Lunch — Chicken Pot Pie, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

