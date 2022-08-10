ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 noteworthy observations from Commanders preseason opener vs Panthers

The Washington Commanders took the field for the first time since January when they hosted the Carolina Panthers for their preseason opener Saturday. With no joint practices, this marked Washington’s first look against opposing competition since the offseason started so it wasn’t overly surprising Ron Rivera’s group came out a little rusty and Carolina took an early lead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
