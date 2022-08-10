ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Man’s 12-year-old red Dachshund stolen from vehicle in Mississippi Dollar General parking lot Monday

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7QWf_0hBfw6PR00

Last year, Billy Hall, 63, lost his wife, Barbara. Since that time, Hall has grown close to his sole companion, his 12-year-old, nearly blind red Dachshund named Stella.

On Monday morning, Hall, who lives in Cranfield, was on his way to take Stella for a walk along the Natchez riverfront, an activity the two enjoy together.

Hall pulled in to the Dollar General Store near Tractor Supply in Washington and ran in to get something to drink. He left Stella in the car with the windows rolled halfway down.

When Hall returned with his drink, Stella was gone. He was frantic and devastated.

Law enforcement was called, and a plainclothes officer showed up, Hall said, and looked at the store’s security camera.

Hall’s daughter, Melissa Moreau, said the security camera showed a Black man wearing a hoody reach into the car and take Stella. She said the officer saw no reason to fingerprint Hall’s car because the man didn’t touch it. He just reached in and took the dog, she said.

“You couldn’t tell who it was. You couldn’t see his face,” Moreau said.

“Stella was his baby. He would have to carry her everywhere they went because she just couldn’t see. He lost his wife last year, and now someone took Stella from him. He’s done nothing but cry and cry since yesterday.”

Moreau said her father does not have money to offer a reward for Stella’s safe return.

“He lives on a fixed income. He just doesn’t have the money to offer a reward,” she said.

Moreau and Hall ask that any one with knowledge of Stella’s whereabouts to please contact them at 601-807-3879.

“He just wants her back,” she said.

Comments / 30

martha summerlin
3d ago

please who ever has this little dog, please return the dog to the man.i am sure the dog doesn't mean anything to you, but the man is lost without her.

Reply
16
Florine Lewis
3d ago

I, pray for the person took the animal...will soon return it back to Him, peaceful one way or the other I, pray He will get another animal God will fix it.

Reply(1)
11
Guest
3d ago

So sorry this happened! Our fur babies are truly a part of the family! Praying for a safe return of Stella!🙏💜🐕💜🙏

Reply(3)
16
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River

The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Money, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced in 2021 DUI wreck that killed one, injured another

A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty in connection with a DUI wreck that killed one person and injured another was sentenced in court Thursday. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that David Thomas Pelkey, 30, was sentenced to 25 years, 8 years suspended, and 17 years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Pelkey will also be placed on 5 years of post-release supervision..
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Dollar General
WJTV 12

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
Obscura

Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery

BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life. Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Mississippi DPS Commissioner David Huggins dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the former Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), David Huggins, passed away. He was 74-years-old. According to DPS officials, Huggins died on Wednesday due to health complications. The Biggersville native started his career in the early […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

D’Iberville, MS - All Lanes Closed After Crash with Injuries on I-110

D’Iberville, MS (August 11, 2022) - At least one person was hurt in the aftermath of a crash in D'Iberville on Thursday, August 11. At about 6:25 a.m., emergency personnel were seen on the site. The accident reportedly took place on Interstate 110 SB near Rodriguez Street. All lanes were closed as a result of the crash. There were confirmed injuries at the scene, but no additional information has been provided.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Conference NAACP released a statement regarding a recent viral video of a Mississippi State Trooper arresting a man in McComb. The video, captured on Friday, August 5, was recorded by a man named Packer Lewis. The video shows one of his brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street […]
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway

A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
93K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy