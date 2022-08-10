ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Disabled vehicles are causing delays along I-71/75 near Fort Wright

COVINGTON, Ky. — Traffic cameras are showing multiple vehicles off on the right shoulder of the interstate near Fort Wright, Friday morning. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right shoulder along southbound I-71/75 at Exit 191 toward Pike and 12th streets, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras.
FORT WRIGHT, KY
Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket

ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
ERLANGER, KY

