WLWT 5
Disabled vehicles are causing delays along I-71/75 near Fort Wright
COVINGTON, Ky. — Traffic cameras are showing multiple vehicles off on the right shoulder of the interstate near Fort Wright, Friday morning. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right shoulder along southbound I-71/75 at Exit 191 toward Pike and 12th streets, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras.
WLWT 5
Train derailment shuts down busy road in Whitewater Township
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A busy intersection is blocked in Whitewater Township after a train derailed Friday morning, sending several train cars off the tracks. It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Kilby Road. The road is closed in both directions. It's the second...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket
ERLANGER, Ky. — A northern Kentucky man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to...
