wcbe.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. Thursday afternoon, he said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose makes criminal referrals; says non-citizens registered to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on May 3, 2022. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent 11 criminal referrals Wednesday for purported election crimes from “non-citizens” to the Ohio Attorney General. They include 10 people who allegedly registered to vote...
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.
The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
WBKO
Gov. Andy Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
wvxu.org
Analysis: J.D. Vance 'rejects' idea that he believes women should stay in abusive marriages
There is no question that J.D. Vance, the Middletown native and Republican candidate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, currently has a problem with women voters. The question is whether it is a problem of his own making or a problem spun out of thin air by his political opponents.
Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts
To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KY school districts struggling to comply with new safety requirement
The requirement is a result of Kentucky House Bill 63, which was signed into law by the Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year.
Ohio’s gerrymandered legislature draws unfavorable national media attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio—It’s no secret in Ohio how Republicans have used some of the largest legislative majorities in state history to pass a litany of socially conservative bills in recent years, including measures to loosen gun-control rules and restrict abortion. Now, the Ohio General Assembly is getting some unflattering...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement
Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
