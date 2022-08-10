ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Gov. Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. Thursday afternoon, he said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Newport, KY
Local
Kentucky Elections
Newport, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Boone Co.

The expansion will create 14 new jobs. (Hebron, Ky.) – A manufacturing business in northern Kentucky is expanding. Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that Skilcraft LLC plans to invest $8.4 million to expand their operation in Hebron. The $8.4 million project will see Skilcraft’s current operation expand by...
HEBRON, KY
WBKO

Gov. Andy Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Results#Election Local#Republicans#Republican Primary#Northern Kentucky#Courier Journal#Campbell Circuit#The Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts

To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
99.5 WKDQ

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg announces retirement; city seeking replacement

Fort Mitchell Chief of Police Andrew Schierberg is retiring at the end of 2022 and the City is seeking a new Department Head. Schierberg began his law enforcement career in 2003 with the Kenton County Police, where he spent over 13 years moving through the ranks before being named Police Chief of Fort Mitchell in 2016. In addition to those duties, Schierberg was Acting City Administrator in 2020 while Fort Mitchell searched for a permanent Administrator. Schierberg is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, a member of the 2018 Class Leadership Northern Kentucky, and he served as the president of the Northern Kentucky Police Chiefs Association.
FORT MITCHELL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy