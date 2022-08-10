Drone footage has captured the aftermath of a devastating gas explosion in Thornton Heath that killed a four-year-old girl.The terraced house, located on Galpin’s Road, south London, was reduced to rubble, with the blast also damaging the two neighbouring buildings and vehicles parked close by.Chilling footage shows the crater that has been left where the house once stood.A further three people were taken to hospital after the incident, which happened just after 7am on Monday morning (8 August).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosionThornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosionHouse collapses after Thornton Heath explosion as firefighters battle raging blaze

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO