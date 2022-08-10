Read full article on original website
BBC
Legoland: Rollercoaster crash at Germany resort injures 31
A rollercoaster crash at Legoland's theme park in Germany has hurt more than 30 people, at least one of whom has severe injuries. According to the park, the accident happened after two rollercoaster trains collided with each other. The incident took place on the Fire Dragon ride at the leisure...
BBC
Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash
A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
BBC
Pilot lost control of helicopter before Dorset crash
A pilot who lost control of the helicopter he was flying was knocked out during the crash, a report found. The 50-year-old suffered minor injuries near Organford, Dorset, on 15 July 2021. He was flying from a private site in Dorset to an aerodrome in Somerset. Investigators said a number...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Montenegro: Gunman kills 10 after family dispute
At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot three members of the same family dead before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
BBC
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
BBC
Damien Heagney: Suspected human remains found in search at Cappagh reservoir
Suspected human remains have been found following searches for a missing man in County Tyrone, police said. Police searched a reservoir in Cappagh as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Damien Heagney. Earlier on Wednesday, divers were seen at the water's edge removing a long bag placed on...
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
BBC
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
BBC
Rochdale car thief tried to hide from police inside teddy bear
A car thief who tried to evade police by hiding inside a teddy bear has been sentenced. Joshua Dobson, who was wanted for theft and driving offences, tried to fool Greater Manchester Police during a search of a house in Rochdale in July. However, the force said officers "noticed a...
BBC
Cruise ship in Moray Firth medical emergency
A lifeboat had to be launched after a passenger took unwell on a cruise ship in the Moray Firth. The liner had left Invergordon in the Highlands and was bound for Edinburgh when the alarm was raised on Tuesday evening. RNLI Invergordon lifeboat was sent out to the cruise ship...
BBC
Track workers in near miss with freight train
Two track workers were in a near miss with a freight train, moving clear less than one second before it reached them. The train was travelling at 61mph while the workers were investigating an overhead line equipment fault. The incident happened during the early hours of 11 July near Penkridge...
BBC
Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested
A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party". Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday. He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on...
BBC
Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father
The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
Thornton Heath gas explosion: Drone footage shows aftermath of devastating incident
Drone footage has captured the aftermath of a devastating gas explosion in Thornton Heath that killed a four-year-old girl.The terraced house, located on Galpin’s Road, south London, was reduced to rubble, with the blast also damaging the two neighbouring buildings and vehicles parked close by.Chilling footage shows the crater that has been left where the house once stood.A further three people were taken to hospital after the incident, which happened just after 7am on Monday morning (8 August).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosionThornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosionHouse collapses after Thornton Heath explosion as firefighters battle raging blaze
BBC
Damien Heagney: Police confirm human remains are those of missing man
Human remains found after searches in a reservoir in County Tyrone are those of Damien Heagney, police have said. They were recovered from water in Cappagh on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the disappearance and murder of the 47-year-old. Officers have now finished their search of the...
