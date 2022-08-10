ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

2 Persons In Custody After A Rollover Crash On I-275 (Livonia, MI)

 2 days ago

On Monday night, a police pursuit with a murder suspect ended in a fiery crash on I-275. The chase started near Fenkell and Beaverland, and the crash occurred near the 6-mile exit. 

Loren Hedges from the police department reported that [..]

fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
LAKE ORION, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched SUV on east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scene an incredibly grisly one - a body found burned beyond recognition inside the rear of a vehicle on Detroit's east side. Very little is known about what happened, but crews got a 911 call before 2 a.m. Wednesday leading to the burning SUV, near Dubois and Hancock a block south of E. Warren Ave.
DETROIT, MI
