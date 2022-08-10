Read full article on original website
Provident Entertainment Promotes Holly Zabka to President, Terry Hemmings to Depart
Provident Entertainment president/CEO Terry Hemmings will exit the company at the end of August, while Holly Zabka has been promoted to president. Zabka will report to Randy Goodman, chairman/CEO at Sony Music Nashville. Over the course of two decades at Provident, Hemmings forged a roster of faith-based artists including Casting...
Meek Mill Partners With WME, Will Be Represented In All Areas
Meek Mill and WME are joining forces. The Philly MC and the talent agency have formed a “strategic partnership,” focusing on Meek’s new initiative, Culture Currency, and will represent him in all areas. “The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will...
Paulo Londra & Ed Sheeran Cement Their Bromance in ‘Noche De Novela’: Watch
On his unstoppable comeback streak, Paulo Londra has reeled in Ed Sheeran for his new single “Noche de Novela,” out Thursday (Aug.11) via Warner Music Latina/Paulo Londra. The infectious bilingual track marks Londra and Sheeran’s second collaborative effort following their 2019 team-up “Nothing on You,” part of Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project album. “What can I say, recording with Ed once again is a privilege, I admire him a lot!” the Argentine artist said in a statement. “During the whole recording I was very excited and grateful and whenever I can I try to tell him how much I admire him. I...
Billboard Explains: How Beyoncé Arrived at ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé‘s Renaissance has dominated the world unlike any other album this year. The music icon’s seventh solo studio album debuted atop the Billboard 200 — her seventh in a row to do so — to wide acclaim, with the year’s largest first-week sales total for a woman. The set’s lead single, the ’90s house-meets-NOLA-bounce track “Break My Soul,” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its seventh week on the chart, becoming Beyoncé’s first solo single to reach the summit since “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” 14 years ago. With a career that spans 25 years and counting,...
Nicki Minaj Releases ‘Queen Radio’ Merch on Amazon: Shop the Limited Collection
Attention Barbz! Nicki Minaj dropped a limited collection of merch on Thursday (Aug. 11) to coincide with the long-awaited return of her popular radio show. The unisex merch, available exclusively at Amazon’s Queen Radio storefront, consists of a black T-shirt ($35) and black hoodie ($60) featuring a colorful illustration of Minaj on the front sporting pink hair with a pop of turquoise. Both pieces are available in sizes ranging from S-XXL, while supplies last. Queen Radio will make its return on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT via Amazon’s Amp app. The rapper announced her partnership with Amazon and the return...
BTS’ J-Hope ‘So Grateful’ That Fans Have Embraced His Solo ‘Jack in the Box’ Album
Click here to read the full article. Though he probably needn’t have worried since ARMY are legendarily loyal, in a new interview with NME BTS‘ J-Hope expresses his gratitude to all the fans who’ve heartily embraced his solo album, Jack in the Box. “I was a bit worried at first, because Jack In The Box album contains my story and what I really wanted to do,” he told the magazine. “There were so many people that actually listened and reacted to my music and my genuine stories, so I’m grateful for that. I realized there are so many people who would listen...
Madonna Tells Jimmy Fallon Her Dream Collab List Has Just One Name On It
It’s always an adventure when Madonna sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and Wednesday night’s (Aug. 10) whirlwind couch trip was no exception. The pop high-priestess came fully loaded with provocative schtick, from showing off her glittering “birthday grillz” — in advance of her 64th birthday next week — to gifting a nervous Fallon with a tiny, sassy handbag and roping him into a PG-13-rated alphabet guessing game. Ostensibly in the house to promote the upcoming 50-track version of her dance remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One (Aug. 19) — which features such guests as Justin...
Maluma Set for Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami
Click here to read the full article. Maluma is confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month. The Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will be launching his new record label, Royalty Records, at Billboard Latin Music Week, in addition to presenting new music, business ventures, and branding releases. The Latin global superstar will also participate in one of the various superstar panels taking place during the week. Maluma joins the star-studded lineup that already includes Romeo Santos, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Chayanne, Ivy...
Watch Madonna Get Into the Groove While Dancing to ‘Queens’ Remix of Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ at DiscOasis
Madonna‘s many worlds collided in one glittery place on Wednesday night (Aug. 10) when the pop queen skated over to Central Park’s DiscOasis roller disco for Madonna night. One special moment during the visit to the four-wheeled fantasia curated by her Live a Virgin producer, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, found the pair dancing to the “Queens” remix of Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul.” In footage of the superstar summit, Madonna and Rodgers boogie to the remix’s house groove at the special night at the Oasis in celebration of the upcoming 50-track version of her dance remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One (Aug....
Lil Nas X & Hailey Bieber Team Up for ‘Vogue World’ Fashion Event
Vogue is celebrating its 130th anniversary at New York Fashion Week this year, and have called on Lil Nas X and Hailey Bieber to help promote the big event. The fashion publication announced “a global fashion event” titled Vogue World on Thursday (Aug. 11) via Instagram, along with a photo of the “Industry Baby” singer and the 25-year-old model in a phone booth next to a dressed-up Statue of Liberty. See the promotional image here. LNX also shared his own series of photos from the shoot, captioning his Instagram snaps “NASQUAIT,” in reference to Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. View this post on...
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Beyoncé Boasts 4 Top 10s on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart
Beyoncé banks four top 10s on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated Aug. 13, including three that debut in the region: “Summer Renaissance” (No. 3), “Thique” (No. 4) and “Pure/Honey” (No. 6). Meanwhile, “Break My Soul” spends a sixth week at No. 1, with all songs from the superstar’s new album Renaissance, which soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Metallica, Usher, Mariah Carey and More Set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Click here to read the full article. Metallica will bring a dose of heavy music to the Global Citizen Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 with twin shows in New York City and Accra, Ghana. Fresh from storming into the Billboard Hot 100 with “Master of Puppets,” thanks to Eddie Munson and Stranger Things, the metal giants lead the U.S. leg alongside Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. Bollywood star and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas will Host Global Citizen Festival: NYC, to be staged in Central Park.For its 10th anniversary edition, Global Citizen expands its...
How Steve Lacy’s Manager Helped the ‘Bad Habit’ Star Make Good
Steve Lacy has taken a winding road through the music industry over the past few years. The guitarist, singer and member of the electro-R&B-hip-hop collective The Internet first made his name as a producer, before venturing out as a solo artist with 2019’s Apollo XXI, an indie release that landed him a Grammy nomination for best urban contemporary album. But this year, he’s taken a bold step forward in his career, signing with RCA for his latest album, July’s Gemini Season, a move that has paid off as his breakout single, “Bad Habit,” becomes his first top 10 single on the Hot 100 this week, and reaches No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart to boot.
Girls’ Generation Reflect on ‘Forever 1’ Comeback Album, 15 Years Together & K-Pop Growth
Click here to read the full article. Girls’ Generation reuniting for their 15th anniversary is a triumph for the K-pop icons, while working as the latest entry in a longevity playbook for pop groups worldwide. Following the girl group’s 2017 album Holiday Night, the eight members set off on paths that typically signal a group’s end. Members Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona decided to stay with the act’s longtime label, SM Entertainment. At the same time, Tiffany Young, Sooyoung, and Seohyun departed to separate new managements, though with the condition that Girls’ Generation would stay together under SM. From acting and...
Madonna and Jimmy Fallon Give the Gift of ‘Music’ on ‘Classroom Instruments’
Click here to read the full article. The queen of pop and the prince of late-night TV came together Wednesday night (Aug. 10) to give the gift of “Music”– performed on classroom instruments.Night owls scored a special rendition of “Music,” the title track from Madonna’s 2000 album, which she performed with Jimmy Fallon and his Tonight Show house band The Roots. In the NBC clip, which can be seen below, the “Material Girl” displays her talents on the triangle, and the entire ensemble reveal some neat fluorescents when the lights go down. The pop superstar was given the honors of reintroducing the...
Forever No. 1: Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Magic’
Forever No. 1 is a Billboard series that pays special tribute to the recently deceased artists who achieved the highest honor our charts have to offer — a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single — by taking an extended look back at the chart-topping songs that made them part of this exclusive club. Here, we honor the late Olivia Newton-John, who died this week at age 73, with Joe Lynch, Billboard’s executive digital director, east coast, celebrating the fact that flops can beget bops, as was the case with 1980’s Xanadu and its hit single “Magic,” her fourth No. 1. At...
Jonny Hawkins Explains How Nothing More’s ‘Spirits’ Explores People’s ‘Shadow Side’
Jonny Hawkins, the 35-year-old vocalist-percussionist of hard-rock band Nothing More, has been on the road since graduating high school. Despite being a touring veteran, he was caught off-guard when he visited artist-producer Sahaj Ticotin in Fort Wayne, Ind., to work on vocals for Nothing More’s Spirits album (Better Noise Music, Oct. 14). The economical Airbnb Hawkins had booked was even more bare bones than its picture had illustrated. “I swear, this Airbnb was like a honey pot for some serial killer,” he recalls. “It felt very soulless. And the description on the advertisement was ‘Out-of-towners only.’” For security, Hawkins stashed the...
Megan Thee Stallion Performs New Single ‘Her,’ Explains Album Title on ‘GMA’: ‘I Was Really Confronting My Real Feelings’
Megan Thee Stallion just spent the morning after she released her sophomore album Traumazine celebrating in Central Park with a roaring crowed full of her biggest fans. Appearing Friday (Aug. 12) on Good Morning America‘s summer concert series, the 27-year-old rap star answered questions about her new era and performed a couple tracks from her new album, including her latest single “Her.” Dressed in a lacy black bodysuit and flanked by five backup dancers, Megan was greeted with loud cheers and “I love you’s” from her fanbase of Hotties as she performed “Pressurelicious,” which was released in July as the third...
Beyonce Holds Off Eminem on Australia’s Albums Chart
Beyonce beats Eminem to score a second week on Australia’s chart throne, while a pair of Olivia Newton-John albums return to the top ten, just days after her death. On the new ARIA Albums Chart, published Friday (Aug. 12), Bey’s Renaissance (via Columbia/Sony) stays on top, to head off Eminem’s fast-starting Curtain Call 2 (Interscope/Universal), new at No. 2 for the week’s top debut. Australians are showing their love for homegrown stage and screen icon Olivia Newton-John by turning to her greatest hits. ONJ’s career retrospective, Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits (Sony), bounces to No. 5 on the ARIA Albums Chart, while the...
Maren Morris Gets a Callback for ‘Wicked’ Broadway Show & Support From OG Star Kristin Chenoweth
Maren Morris is ready to defy gravity! On Thursday (Aug. 11), the country star revealed she is one step closer to appearing in Wicked on Broadway. “I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell,” she tweeted, using a green heart and crying emoji. And to make the moment even sweeter, the “Circles Around This Town” singer got a vote of support from none other than original Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth, who replied, “You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo.” Morris’ adorable reaction to having the OG Glinda in her corner? “Stop my heart is...
