What to look for in coach Eddie George and Tennessee State's first scrimmage of the season

Eddie George's first scrimmage in his second season as Tennessee State's football coach will include a quarterback battle, a bulked-up running back and a some talented transfers.

The scrimmage, which is not open to the public, is Saturday at noon at Lipscomb Academy.

Here are five things to expect:

Quarterback battle

With the graduation of last year's starter, Geremy Hickbottom, a competition already was set between his backups Deveon Bryant and Chayil Garnett. It turned into a three-way battle when Draylen Ellis transferred in May from Austin Peay. Tucker Pope, who was second on the depth chart at one point last season, was also in that mix.

After TSU's first practice in pads this week, George said Ellis and Garnett had separated themselves from the rest of the pack. A decision on which will start in the scrimmage has not yet been made, but Ellis has seen more time with the first team.

Faster pace

Whoever ends up starting at quarterback will command a faster-paced offense than last year's.

George said one of the things he learned last season was that most players become accustomed in high school to playing at a fast pace, and slowing them down in the pro-style attack he installed was awkward for them.

"It was like forcing a round peg into a square hole," George said.

He introduced the new system in the spring while also stepping up the conditioning program so that his players could physically handle the up-tempo attack.

Saturday will be a key test to see if the players have been able to adapt.

Bigger may be better

Not only did running back Devon Starling work to improve his conditioning in the offseason, he hit the weights hard and increased his muscle mass.

The former Cane Ridge standout added 15 pounds to his 6-foot-1 frame.

"If I want to get a lot of carries and stay in the game I've got to be in shape with this extra weight I've put on," said Starling, who has rushed for 1,447 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons. "Even with the extra weight, I feel like I'm going to be the same type of zone runner I was before. That's just how I play, how I run."

George expects the added muscle to make Starling a better blocker and receiver out of the backfield.

Grown man

If Starling is better with the ball in his hands, the rushing game – which finished next-to-last in the OVC last year – will be better. The passing game will be better if JJ Holloman lives up to expectations.

Holloman is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound wide receiver who previously played at Georgia and Florida International.

"He's a grown man," George said. "He's making plays that I'm accustomed to seeing on the Power 5 level or in professional football. He's got the body type, the work ethic. The interesting thing about JJ is that he's been coached prior to coming here. He's his own coach, so he knows what we're looking for."

Secondary shuffle

Two key losses on defense came in the secondary with the graduation of Cory Rahman and Eddie Graham. Rahman was the Tigers' second-leading tackler (65), who also had two interceptions. Graham had 35 tackles and two interceptions. Three-year starting cornerback Nick Harper Jr. is also gone.

Josh Green, who had 63 tackles and an interception, is back at safety, while several others are trying to lock down positions in the secondary.

There is a battle at cornerback between two former local high school standouts — Jashon Watkins (East Nashville) and Darius Harper (Ravenwood) — while Cory Gross, a transfer who started at cornerback at Buffalo, and Gleson Sprewell, a safety who transferred from Houston, are also trying to secure starting jobs.

