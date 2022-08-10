'We’re that streetlight on a dark road': Nashville crew helps skateboarders in need

Eight skateboarding crews from seven states recently traveled to a New Orleans airport to compete at the second Red Bull Terminal Takeover skate and film contest.

One of the groups at the event, which was held earlier this summer at an abandoned terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was Nashville-based Sixth Ave, the defending champions who are named after Sixth Ave Skatepark at 601 Fourth Ave. S.

Each team filmed their tricks at the empty terminal and later condensed the footage into 2-minute clips. A nationwide vote then took place to crown the team with the most impressive video and award them a $5,000 grand prize toward helping their local skate scene.

Rukus from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, won this year's prize.

“We’re thankful for Red Bull for inviting us,” said Terence Williams, Sixth Ave member and co-founder and executive manager of nonprofit Streetlight International.

Sixth Ave created Streetlight International using half of their award from last year’s win. The organization provides assistance to injured and terminally ill skateboarders who require medical aid and support and funeral donations to families of skateboarders who have passed away.

“The co-founder Tyler Willis and I were talking about how we can start doing small fundraisers,” Williams said. “We wanted to help out not only our skate scene, but other skate scenes as well. Our main focus is on skateboarders that are in need. We always try to help them out whenever we can – raising funds or sending packages. We’re that streetlight on a dark road.”

Nathaniel Covington, manager at Sixth Ave Skatepark, said that although Nashville is a young skateboard scene compared to other cities, it has already made a significant impact with its charitable deeds.

“What sets them apart is their heart,” he said.

Covington also praised the video Sixth Ave submitted this year,

“They did a good job of capturing the feel of the team," he said. "They have this amazing level of talent that they bring to the table, and it shows in the edit. They’re great ambassadors not just for our shop, but for the city of Nashville and skateboarding in general.”

Being involved with Red Bull Terminal Takeover is about camaraderie for Sixth Ave, according to Williams,

“What it boils down to is we’re making connections," he said. "We’re not just competing. That’s what’s we’re looking into – bridging those gaps between communities and skate communities."