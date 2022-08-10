ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

'We’re that streetlight on a dark road': Nashville crew helps skateboarders in need

By Sherah Ndjongo, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5T36_0hBfvTLS00

Eight skateboarding crews from seven states recently traveled to a New Orleans airport to compete at the second Red Bull Terminal Takeover skate and film contest.

One of the groups at the event, which was held earlier this summer at an abandoned terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was Nashville-based Sixth Ave, the defending champions who are named after Sixth Ave Skatepark at 601 Fourth Ave. S.

Each team filmed their tricks at the empty terminal and later condensed the footage into 2-minute clips. A nationwide vote then took place to crown the team with the most impressive video and award them a $5,000 grand prize toward helping their local skate scene.

Rukus from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, won this year's prize.

32 Thoughts:Brentwood family blends entrepreneurship and service with mobile boutique

“We’re thankful for Red Bull for inviting us,” said Terence Williams, Sixth Ave member and co-founder and executive manager of nonprofit Streetlight International.

Sixth Ave created Streetlight International using half of their award from last year’s win. The organization provides assistance to injured and terminally ill skateboarders who require medical aid and support and funeral donations to families of skateboarders who have passed away.

“The co-founder Tyler Willis and I were talking about how we can start doing small fundraisers,” Williams said. “We wanted to help out not only our skate scene, but other skate scenes as well. Our main focus is on skateboarders that are in need. We always try to help them out whenever we can – raising funds or sending packages. We’re that streetlight on a dark road.”

Nathaniel Covington, manager at Sixth Ave Skatepark, said that although Nashville is a young skateboard scene compared to other cities, it has already made a significant impact with its charitable deeds.

“What sets them apart is their heart,” he said.

Covington also praised the video Sixth Ave submitted this year,

“They did a good job of capturing the feel of the team," he said. "They have this amazing level of talent that they bring to the table, and it shows in the edit. They’re great ambassadors not just for our shop, but for the city of Nashville and skateboarding in general.”

Being involved with Red Bull Terminal Takeover is about camaraderie for Sixth Ave, according to Williams,

“What it boils down to is we’re making connections," he said. "We’re not just competing. That’s what’s we’re looking into – bridging those gaps between communities and skate communities."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilsonpost.com

Three Wilson County drivers contend for Nashville championship

Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night. “It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Brentwood, TN
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Nashville, TN
Sports
Tennessee Lookout

Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff

Lawyers for the city of Murfreesboro have filed suit in federal court against the owners of Middle Point Landfill — the latest development in an ongoing dispute pitting one of Middle Tennessee’s fastest growing suburbs against the nation’s No. 2 provider of trash services, Republic Services. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in […] The post Murfreesboro files suit against Middle Point Landfill, alleging new evidence of harmful runoff appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MURFREESBORO, TN
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
themountaineagle.com

Today’s Nashville was scene of battle

Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Willis
Person
Louis Armstrong
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Skateboarders#Red Bull Terminal
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 51,170-square-foot self-storage facility in Tennessee

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of All About Storage, a 51,170-square-foot self-storage facility in Portland, Tennessee. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. Jody McKibben, Tennessee Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
PORTLAND, TN
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Country Estate on 60.07 Private Park-Like Acres in Ashland City Lists for $8.75 Million

The Estate in Ashland City is a luxurious home with marble tiled floors and walls in each bath, hardwoods throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 2925 Old Clarksville Pike, Ashland City, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,447 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeremy Hall – Mossy Oak Properties, Tennessee Land & Farm, LLC – (Phone: 615-879-8282) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ashland City.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
handymantips.org

6 Most Common Pests In the Nashville Area and What To Do About Them

Pests can be a major nuisance, especially if you live in the Nashville area. There are some that are more common in this region than others and this article is going to help you get rid of them. Cockroaches. These insects are among the most annoying pests Nashville homeowners face....
NASHVILLE, TN
tnrealestatelistings.com

5356 Minnis Rd Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2426006

This is a beautiful and spacious doublewide manufactured home on a block foundation, surrounded by breathtaking rolling farmland this spacious open concept floor plan is situated on 5 acres, just outside of Springfield. Split bedroom floor plan offering five bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The master has a large walk-in closet with access to the bedroom and the bathroom. The master bath is very spacious with a garden tub. A New 4-ton Heat Pump and roof with gutters and downspouts were installed in 2017. Above-ground pool less than a year old. Call today for a tour don't miss this opportunity!!
SPRINGFIELD, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy