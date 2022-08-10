ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holography: New exhibit comes to Port Huron Museums

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
The Port Huron Museum will be opening a new exhibit featuring holograms Friday.

“Holography: The Michigan Medium” exhibit was brought to the museum by Doug Tyler, a professor at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame. The exhibit showcases the history of holograms, the many types of holograms and how they are used around the world. The exhibit’s goal is to teach people, especially Michigan residents, that holograms were refined in Michigan.

“I like to say it’s like the second Henry Ford in the context that it’s something major that happened in Michigan and has been, to an extent, transformative,” Tyler said.

The opening reception for the exhibit will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. General admission to the reception is $10. The exhibit will then be free to the public for the rest of its run at the museum.

Tyler said it's important to learn about holograms because it's becoming more and more important to everyday life. He said holography has been utilized in ways such as data input and aircraft part testing.

"Holography is a really practical tool and it gives us a significant level of control in handling light," Tyler said.

Tyler said the biggest challenge with the holography exhibit was lighting. The exhibit has light sensitive material and would be damaged if exposed to sunlight.

“If any sunlight comes in, the hologram pieces would probably last about a minute and a half before turning completely blank,” he said.

All of the windows on the mezzanine level have been covered by curtains. The only light source in the exhibit will be the overhead spotlights for the hologram pieces.

Tyler said this is the first venue for the holography exhibit. Although he sent the exhibit information to many museums across Michigan, he chose the Port Huron Museum as the first venue because of the area's history and interest with Thomas Edison and innovation. He said that exhibit was planned well, and he’s excited for people to see it.

“The pieces are falling into place,” he said.

The exhibit will be in the Port Huron Museum until Nov. 11.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

