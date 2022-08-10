Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Cole County Commission approves $125,000 proposal for EMS software updates
Jefferson City — The Cole County Commission approved moving forward with a $1.2 million project on Tuesday that provides software upgrades for emergency medical services to better connect with the Jefferson City Police Department. The American Rescue Plan Act provided those funds earlier this year, and out of that...
939theeagle.com
Downtown Columbia’s Wabash station would no longer shelter homeless residents, under proposed budget
Monday (August 15) evening will be your first opportunity to testify about the Columbia city manager’s proposed $506-million proposed budget. De’Carlon Seewood’s budget proposes contracting with a provider to use a location for the homeless other than the Wabash station. “We’re still trying to determine. But we...
KOMU
Roy Lovelady to be sworn in as Columbia's Third Ward council member Saturday
COLUMBIA − After a historic run-off election, Columbia's newest city council member Roy Lovelady will be sworn in Saturday during a special meeting. Lovelady was elected as Ward 3's representative during a special election last week, after April's election with incumbent Karl Skala resulted in a tie. The swearing-in...
krcgtv.com
Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia
The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks School Board delays review of transgender policy; Public fires back
Jefferson City — The Blair Oaks School Board delayed their official review of Policy 2115 at Tuesday's meeting, which affects transgender students and their ability to make choices about identification and pronouns. In addition to budgeting, investment strategies, and technology use within Blair Oaks, the discussion of this policy...
Columbia Missourian
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
kjluradio.com
Persistent vandals causing extensive damage at Sedalia city park
Although vandalism in city parks isn’t an unusual event, a Pettis County park is dealing with an overabundance of it this summer. Sedalia Parks and Rec Director Amy Epple says she’s worked at parks in different cities and vandals usually strike about once or twice all summer. But over the past two months, someone is vandalizing the city’s Katy Park about three to four times a week.
939theeagle.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
krcgtv.com
Some pups at the Central Missouri Humane Society are "Single and Ready to Mingle"
As part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive, the Central Missouri Humane Society is offering a limited-time adoption special they call, “Single and Ready to Mingle.”. The “Single and Ready to Mingle” special lowers the adoption rate for dogs that would be best suited...
kmmo.com
MISSOURIANS CAN SEARCH FOR UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AT MISSOURI STATE FAIR
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to search for Unclaimed Property while visiting the State Fair. Beginning August 11, visitors to the Missouri State Fair can stop by the Unclaimed Property booth in the Mathewson Exhibition Center to search for and submit a claim for their Unclaimed Property. The booth is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day of the Fair.
firesideguard.com
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
krcgtv.com
Two charged for breaking into Camden County home
Two men have been charged, accused of breaking into a home in Camden County. Someone called Camden County deputies Monday at 9 pm. The people were taking items from a home and a barn, but the owners were in St. Louis. When deputies got to the home on State Road...
Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building
Ashland police are looking for the people responsible for cutting a hole in the wall of a pharmacy to get inside early Thursday. The post Burglars cut hole in side of Ashland pharmacy building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City police using innovative technology to keep people safe
Jefferson City — "Eyes in the sky" is taking on a whole new meaning. The Jefferson City Police Department has been steadily advancing its technological capabilities over the last few years. Sgt. Andrew Lenart manages the use of technology for JCPD. Lenart said the resources it has to help...
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Miller County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Eldon teen
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Eldon teen last seen in the St. Louis area nearly a year ago. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says David Bowers Jr. 18, was last seen in Affton, Missouri on September 12. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man pleads guilty to part in Cole County robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year pleads guilty. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down Thursday to accessory to stealing. He’ll be sentenced either August 24 or 25. He’d originally been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Spain and...
