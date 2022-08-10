Independent Firearm Owners Association endorses Cheney

CHEYENNE – The Independent Firearm Owners Association has endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for another term.

"The time for divisive partisan rhetoric is past. The state, the country and the world demand responsible, adult leadership," the group's officials said in a statement Tuesday. "The Independent Firearm Owners Association (IFoA) knows LIZ CHENEY has consistently been a strong leader for Firearm Civil Liberties for WYOMING, Congress and the Nation."

The organization said Republican gun owners can demonstrate the power of Second Amendment freedoms by returning Cheney to Congress.

To send a message to President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the group also encouraged voters to re-elect Cheney by voting for her in the GOP primary on Aug. 16.